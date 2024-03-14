NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Atul Ltd (Atul) is in the process of launching its novel and patented formulation, Sindica, a post-emergence herbicide with outstanding efficacy against major weeds on the sugarcane crop. This unique formulation is a combination of 2,4-D Sodium, Metribuzin and Chlorimuron ethyl. It has rapid action and a long-lasting protection against key weeds, such as broadleaf weeds, grasses and sedges, with no adverse impact on the crop or on the soil.

Sindica will further strengthen the position of Atul in the crop protection retail sector in India. The Company plans to utilise its existing production capacity for the manufacturing of Sindica; the capacity will be increased in the near future aligning with the growth of the Crop-Protection Retail business and the expansion of Sindica and other products.

Sindica will be sold primarily in India, but the Company has undertaken market development studies in other countries as well.

Founded in 1947, Atul Ltd (Atul) is a leading integrated chemical company in India with an annual revenue of about Rs. 5,000 cr. The Company manufactures about 900 products and 400 formulations. The production facilities of Atul and its associate, joint venture and subsidiary entities are at Ambernath, Ankleshwar, Jodhpur, Panoli, Tarapur and Valsad in India and Somerset in the UK. It has established subsidiary companies in Brazil, China, Ireland, the UAE, the UK and the USA to serve its customers better and enhance the breadth and depth of its business. While it has followed the B2B model since inception, it is now also into B2C products and is endeavouring to grow them in and outside India.

The Crop Protection-Retail business of Atul has a presence across the country and provides crop care solutions for major crops, such as cotton, paddy, soybean, sugarcane, wheat and a range of fruits and vegetables. Its product portfolio comprises ~ 50 brands, including the best-selling brands like Zura, Salix, Cyno, Rymix, Loxo, Rhyzo and Amsac.

