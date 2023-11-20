BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: After creating a lot of excitement across multiple events, the Skoda Drive Experience is now moving to the South of India. Skoda Auto India's Skoda Drive Experience is part of the company's customer-centric initiatives in its endeavour to get closer to its customers and enhance customer satisfaction.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Two-Year-Old Boy Dies, Two Others Hospitalised After Consuming 'Packet' Containing Rat Poison Thrown by Monkey in Budaun.

Speaking on the progress, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, "The Skoda Drive Experience joins our well-established Fans of Skoda vertical in our outreach to customers and fans of our brand. Through this unique initiative, our customers and prospects can enjoy a luxurious and premium experience through our flagship Kodiaq luxury 4x4. In unison with our continued product actions and network expansion, the Skoda Drive Experience is also geared towards our objective of welcoming more customers into the Skoda family."

The Skoda Drive Experience is particularly focussed on the company's Kodiaq luxury seven-seater. Instead of going to dealerships for a test drive, participants - with their families -- get a bespoke experience. The first leg of the Skoda Drive Experience debuted in Jaipur on 7 October, 2023 followed by the National Capital Region of Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Faridabad before heading to Mumbai - all multi-day events. Taking cue from the overwhelming response and tremendous success in these cities, the Skoda Drive Experience heads South with Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi in November and December 2023.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Neighbour Chokes Five-Year-Old Boy To Death in Order to Take Revenge on His Mother, Arrested.

Skoda Auto India recently reached the 250th customer touchpoint landmark with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Skoda Auto India will continue to expand its customer touchpoints, with innovative engagement platforms like the Skoda Brand Experience.

Skoda Auto

* is successfully steering through the new decade with the Next Level - Skoda Strategy 2030.* aims to be one of the five best-selling brands in Europe by 2030 with an attractive line-up in the entry-level segments and additional e-models.* effectively leverages existing potential in important growth markets such as India, North Africa, Vietnam and the ASEAN region.* currently offers its customers eleven passenger-car series: the Fabia, Scala, Octavia and Superb as well as the Kamiq, Karoq, Kodiaq, Enyaq, Enyaq Coupe, Slavia and Kushaq.* delivered over 731,000 vehicles to customers around the world in 2022.* has been a member of the Volkswagen Group for 30 years. The Volkswagen Group is one of the most successful vehicle manufacturers in the world.* independently manufactures and develops components such as MEB battery systems, engines and transmissions as part of the Volkswagen Group; these components are also used in vehicles of other Group brands.* operates at three sites in the Czech Republic; has additional production capacity in China, Slovakia and India primarily through Group partnerships, as well as in Ukraine with a local partner.* employs over 40,000 people globally and is active in around 100 markets.

Skoda Auto India

* fascinating customers in India since 2001.* offers 3 models in India - Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq* present in more than 140 cities across the country with 250 customer touchpoints* recorded triple digit growth of 125% with 53,721 units sold in 2022

Skoda Auto India website - www.skoda-auto.co.inSkoda Auto India Communications X Handle - @SkodaIndia_PR

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)