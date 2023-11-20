Muzzafarnagar, November 20: The horrifying murder of a five-year-old boy by a neighbour to take revenge on his mother has rattled the community in Uttar Pradesh's Muzzafarnagar. The accused, named Asifa, allegedly kidnapped the boy while he was playing outside and later strangulated him to death as an act of "revenge" on his mother. Asifa has been produced in court and sentenced to jail.

The accused confessed to her crime in front of the police, claiming her neighbour Danista Begum (the boy's mother) failed to show her respect and often insulted her, which led her to take such an extreme step. The boy went missing from his house on Saturday, November 11, and his body was found inside a sack three days later on the outskirts of Tewra village. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Found Hanging After Getting Thrashed by Family Members of Girl He Loved in Unnao.

The boy's father had lodged a missing complaint at Kakrauli police station after the family failed to locate the boy in the village, reported Times of India. Initially, a case was registered against unknown people, claimed the local police. However, after a thorough investigation, the boy's skullcap, slipper and the rope used to choke the boy were seized from the accused's house. Asifa was arrested a day after the boy's disappearance. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Shot at for Refusing To Take Back Complaint in Mainpuri District.

Asifa reportedly locked the child inside her house and subsequently strangled him to death. In her statement, Asifa claimed that Danista Begum repeatedly hurled slurs at her and even barred her from entering Danista Begum's house. Sunil Kasana, SHO of Kakrauli, said that Asifa was facing murder charges and more evidence is being collected as the probe in the murder case is underway.

