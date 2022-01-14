Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Only those with a will to accomplish, the ability to work hard, and a clear vision can thrive in today's highly competitive world.

Neetish Sarda, the youngest and successful Entrepreneur in the managed office spaces, possesses all these traits in spades.

In 2016, he founded Smartworks to provide workspaces in India with a fresh aesthetic. Today, it is India's leading flexible managed office space for Enterprises, MNCs and has completely transformed how modern workspaces operate.

With the launch of Smartworks, Neetish's focus was on enhancing the workspace experience of the members. Employees spend a considerable part of their daily lives in offices, 8-9 hours on average. He wanted to create office spaces that catered to the needs of the millennials ensuring they stay productive, energetic and get services and amenities that help them strike a work-life balance.

To enable that experience, Neetish changed the strategy of leasing floors in a building to leasing the entire buildings/campuses. He recognised the importance of providing companies with the ability to offer their employees an enriching environment. He gradually moved from leasing 10000-20000 sq. ft. area floors to an average of 2-4 Lakh sq. ft. area buildings. In these large buildings, he created a campus-like infrastructure introducing value-added services such as recreational zones, cricket-pitch, foosball, gaming zone, creche, gym, smart stores, smart cafe, automated parking system, and much more for the members. The company also partnered with leading brands to bring the best to its members, such as Itsy Bitsy, Chaipoint, Routematic, Cloudkitch, and many more.

Being a millennial leader, Neetish Sarda knew the importance of technology in workspaces. Since its inception, Smartworks has been investing significantly in that space. He used the pandemic, a crisis, as an opportunity to accelerate his efforts and transformed Smartworks into end-to-end digitally enabled office spaces. His decision to invest in technology early paid off!

Smartworks offers digitally integrated workspaces with features such as IoT-enabled meeting rooms, an Automated parking system, digital pantries, food and snack ordering, digital access in premises, Visitor Management System, and more.

Within two years of its founding, Smartworks grossed over 100 crores in revenue and shortly crossed the 300 crores benchmark. The success of Smartworks caught the eye of foreign investors enabling it to raise a $25 Mn Series-A funding from Keppel Land, a Singapore-based company.

The past five years have seen tremendous growth of the company. Valued at Rs 3000 crore, Smartworks offers office spaces in nine prime cities of India, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, with a growing footprint of over 5 Mn sq. ft. Its 400+ strong clientele includes some of the biggest global and domestic names like Microsoft, Starbucks, Swiggy, Digit, Samsung, Flipkart, Byju's, and many others.

