Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Patna Pirates in the latest round of Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 fixtures. The PKL Season 8 clash will be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru on January 14, 2022 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST as both teams look to register maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8.

In an encounter between former champions, both teams are aiming for a win with different objectives in mind. Patna Pirates are at the top of the team standings and will look to star there with a win in this clash. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers are seventh in the table and can move into the playoff spots with a victory.

Where To Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Disney+Hotstar app or website to catch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates live online streaming.

