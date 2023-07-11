PRNewswire

London [UK], July 11: Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces the launch of its REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant in India. With more than 100,000 procedures completed globally since its introduction, the REGENETEN implant has had a transformative impact on the way surgeons approach rotator cuff procedures.

The collagen-based REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant supports the body's natural healing response to facilitate the growth of new tendon-like tissue1-3,6 to biologically augment the existing tendon and change the course of disease progression.1-5 Delivered arthroscopically through a small incision over the location of the rotator cuff tendon injury, the implant is about the size of a postage stamp and by 6 months, the implant is no longer visible, with new tendon-like tissue and oriented collagen suggestive of functional loading.*7

The REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant arrives in India with more than 10 years of clinically demonstrated results in 18 studies covering the entire spectrum of rotator cuff disease, from partial thickness tears2 to large (3-5cm) and massive (5cm+) full-thickness tears.6 Most recently, new data from a triple-blinded randomized controlled trial has shown that the addition of the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant to a conventional rotator cuff repair delivers a relative reduction of 86% in re-tear rates at 12 months vs. conventional surgery alone.8

The prevalence of rotator cuff disease in India was estimated to be 150,000 in 2022 with approximately 28,000 patients undergoing rotator cuff repair procedures. The total rotator cuff repair market in India is expected to reach 33,000 cases in 2023 and 39,000 in 2024, with year-over-year growth of 15%.9

"We are beyond excited to bring the REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant to India and advance the standard of care for patients suffering from rotator cuff disease," commented Joaquin Lasso, Managing Director, South Asia for Smith+Nephew. "The clinical evidence speaks for itself - REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant is changing the game in rotator cuff repair and generating positive outcomes for thousands of patients all over the world."

The REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant is part of Smith+Nephew's comprehensive Advanced Healing Solutions portfolio - redefining biological healing in rotator cuff repair.

*As demonstrated in vivo

References

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology company focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 19,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global franchises of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in more than 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.2 billion in 2022. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit www.smith-nephew.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook.

