New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI/GPRC): Leading Real Estate Entrepreneur, Social Activist and Philanthropist NidarshanaGowani were honoured as the Top 50 Influential Indians across the world on eve of the 75th Independence of India on the iconic London Bridge Tower. She has been remarkable in her contribution to bringing a positive change in society and marking her territory in the male-dominated Real Estate Industry.

Along with her trust, Nidarshana Gowani has been the backbone towards construction and operations of various Schools, Colleges, Temples and Dharamshala which provide educational and spiritual upliftment for millions of Indians, initiatives such as Kamala Power Women and Kamala Rising Star have earned global accolades. Keen to empower the women she works tirelessly through various programs to empower the transgender community, acid attack victims, widows of the army officers and women from the tribal areas.

Nidarshana is known for her tremendous contribution during the pandemic to provide vaccines to the elderly. She along with her trust has been the pioneer towards the successful completion of HPV Vaccination for many girls across the different regions in India. During the 75th Independence Celebrations of India, she launched Tiranga - AzadikaAmritMahotsav celebrating unity in diversity by conducting a rally consisting of an army of women and children empowerment. Each initiative undertaken by her marks her excellency in understanding the problem and working zealously towards the betterment of society. Nidarshana Gowani through her trust ensures a continuous effort towards building a brighter future for our country.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)