Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): At Sodexo, it all starts with every day. The company firmly believes that little actions enhance an employee's everyday experience at the workplace and beyond, delivering greater impact and improved quality of life. Building on this concept, Sodexo India curated its new workplace, Sodexo India House in Mumbai. The inauguration ceremony was graced by Johnpaul Dimech, Region Chair, Asia Pacific, along with Rohit Bahety, Country President, Sodexo India.

Spread across 30,000 sq. ft., the modern workplace accommodates 350+ employees from Sodexo Onsite Services and SBS, a shared service centre delivering standardized systems and processes from a single location to support Sodexo's operations across 13 countries with services ranging from Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, Supply Management, Information Technology and Health, Safety and Environmental topics.

Speaking on the milestone event, Rohit Bahety, Country President Sodexo India, said, "The new ways of working demand flexibility and work-life benefits that support employee productivity and well-being. The core is to create personalized experiences. We want to ensure that, from the time employees step into the workplace every day, this new space supports their interactions with colleagues, allows them to destress in relaxed settings and experience our unique hospitality through curated food offers that would be an immersive experience."

We accomplish this through our systematic approach of workplace transformation, Vital Spaces which encompasses traditional services for food and facilities management in addition to addressing the evolving workforce challenges that come with new hybrid, flexible work models - from workplace strategy, design, management and work-life services to technology and analytics, we look at each aspect of employee experience in a comprehensive manner. Know more about Vital Spaces.

A suite of new technologies and innovations make Sodexo India House employee-friendly and sustainable. In the area of facilities management, smart technologies like contactless visitor management, sensor-based cleaning and occupancy management, light-dimming solutions and interactive touchscreens make services effortless. Vibrant collaboration areas foster ideation in informal settings and encourage teamwork. F&B experiences range from the company's signature beverage solution, Aspretto to vending solutions that offer food any time of the day. Supporting the hybrid work culture, the office follows an open architecture philosophy with hot-desking and phone booths and further provides ergonomic employee stations with air quality sensors to ensure employee health and wellness.

"Happy employees lead to happy customers. The journey starts with self. By empowering our staff with a transformed workplace, we are able to support our clients to create personalized workspaces to elevate their own employee experiences, keeping their workforce engaged, happy, and healthy," added Rohit Bahety.

The launch of the new workplace, Sodexo India House, is yet another milestone in the ongoing silver jubilee celebration of the company. The event also witnessed the unveiling of a coffee table book chronicling Sodexo's 25 years journey in India. Find the link to the book here.

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, our 412,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel, and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all is our purpose.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo India is fuelled with the brand purpose of creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. We provide a bouquet of 100+ service offerings to varied clientele - corporates, healthcare organizations, manufacturing locations, educational institutes and in remote environments. Our solutions range across food & catering, facilities management, technical services, workplace experience, energy management, and benefits & rewards services. Sodexo India is powered by a team of 40,135 employees who cater to 450+ clients at 1,039 sites daily. We harbour an inclusive, diverse, fair, equal, and positive work environment to improve the quality of life of those we serve, everyday.

For details, please visit in.sodexo.com/home.html

Group Key Figures

- 17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021 consolidated revenues

- 412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021

- #1 France-based private employer worldwide

- 55 countries (as at Feb 28, 2022)

- 100 million consumers served daily

- 9.9 billion euro in market capitalization (as at June 30, 2022)

