PNN

New Delhi [India], September 25: SoftTech Engineers is set to host the NIRMANA 100 - Innovation Convergence on September 25, 2025, at SoftTech Towers, Baner, Pune. The event will convene policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators to accelerate the future of India's Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO) sector.

Also Read | Bhopal Tragedy: Woman and 11-Month-Old Daughter Die After Falling From Rooftop in Nishatpura, Probe Underway.

NIRMANA 100 is a high-impact, 100-day accelerator program created to empower startups with mentorship, strategic market access, and investor alignment. The program focuses on six priority themes, including Generative AI for design workflows, open BIM collaboration, AR/VR for field operations, sustainable construction materials, AI-driven site intelligence, and digital twins for net-zero infrastructure.

At Innovation Convergence, the current cohort of startups--Visnet AI, Vanya Concrete Technologies, Trace Resource, Vavetek AI, MProcure, Techillusions, Logiclens, GriHub, and Redevelopment Bazaar--will showcase solutions spanning AI-powered inspections, sustainable building technologies, digital procurement, immersive property visualisation, and smart surveillance.

Also Read | Arundhati Reddy Injury: Indian Pacer Injures Left Knee During IND-W vs ENG-W Warm-Up Match Ahead of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

The agenda will feature an inaugural address by policy leaders, startup pitches, panel discussions with industry and government stakeholders, investor roundtables, and expert-led mentor sessions. Networking opportunities will further enable cross-collaboration among founders, investors, and ecosystem partners.

Notable dignitaries include senior government representatives from Invest India, Ex-Chief Secretary UP, Technocrat from Ease of Doing Business, investors from Indian Angel Network, Pune Angels, Pentathalon Ventures, and Suvan Ventures and a few more alongside academic and industry leaders from IIT-Bombay, NiCMAR University and Lodha Group

"With NIRMANA 100, we are not just fostering innovation--we are building a collaborative ecosystem that will transform how India designs, builds, and manages its infrastructure. The Innovation Convergence is a reflection of our commitment to empower startups and bring together the best of policy, industry, and technology for a sustainable AECO future," said Mr Vijay Gupta, MD and CEO, SoftTech Engineers.

Positioned as a national platform where policy, industry, and innovation converge, NIRMANA 100 - Innovation Convergence is set to be a defining moment in advancing transformative solutions for India's AECO sector.

Website: https://softtechglobal.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)