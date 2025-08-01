NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 1: Sony India today announced the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, with Sony's noise cancelling technology, long-lasting battery and high call quality with AI. The WF-C710N earbuds are packed with great sound quality, new stylish colourways especially in glass blue colour with a versatile design and offer a range of easy-to-use features, putting everything listeners need into a small and affordable design.

Experience top-notch Noise Cancellation, equipped with dual noise sensor technology

With dual microphones to detect surround noise, the WF-C710N earbuds have an improved Noise Canceling function from its predecessor. Sony's Dual Noise Sensor technology filters exterior sound using two microphones, leaving users to experience their music without distractions. The WF-C710N also supports Ambient Sound mode, which captures ambient sound around you so you can enjoy a natural listening experience while staying connected to your environment. Plus, the Sony | Sound Connect app allows users to adjust the amount of ambient sound in 20 levels or use the Voice passthrough setting to chat without removing their earbuds.

Adaptive Sound Control is a smart function that senses where users are and what they are doing, then adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. It even recognises locations that users frequently visit, such as home, work or the gym, and switches the sound modes that suit the situation.

Enjoy high call quality with AI to ensure crystal clear calls in any environment

Users can also enjoy crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments thanks to voice pickup that was developed with AI machine learning using over 500 million voice samples to suppress ambient noise and extract the users' voice clearly. Precise Voice Pickup Technology optimally controls microphones on the outside and inside of the earbud, making conversations ultra clear, even in noisy environments.

Enjoy rich, balanced audio with deep bass for an immersive listening experience

Sony's unique 5mm driver, plus Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) processing and well-balanced tuning, reproduces powerful bass and clear vocals, making the most of all genres of music. Users can tailor their sound to their personal preference using the EQ Custom feature on the Sony | Sound Connect app.

Range of elegant colours with a minimalist design that complements any style

With a naturally elegant, compact design and four timeless colours, including Glass Blue in an all-new crystal-clear style, along with Pink, White, and Black, bringing colour options for every style.(1) The WF-C710N earbuds are compact, easy-to-carry, and comfortable to wear. The cylindrical charging case is small and light, which makes it easier to carry in a small pocket or bag.

Quick attention mode to turn the volume down for instant conversation

With WF-C710N earbuds use Quick Attention mode to communicate without removing your earbuds. Simply by placing a finger over the touch panel of the left earbud, you can quickly lower the music volume and let the ambient sound in to hear announcements or order a drink. The touch sensor also lets you fully customize your earbuds, you can easily play, pause, skip songs or activate your voice assistant with simple taps.

Uninterrupted listening experience with up to 40 hours battery life and quick charge feature

Designed for all-day comfort and use, the WF-C710N has a longer battery with up to 40 hours of listening with the charging case when fully charged. And with quick charging, listeners can get an extra 60 minutes of play time with just 5 minutes of charging.

Easy operations with Quick Access to make the user experience seamless

Touch Control makes it easy to play, stop, skip through tracks, and adjust the volume just with a touch. Users can also receive calls hands-free, and depending on the settings, can access their regular music service without opening the app. In addition to Touch Control, the WF-C710N earbuds also support Sony features such as Instant Pause/Play, Quick Access, Continuous Volume Control, Sony's Sound Connect application. The WF-C710N earbuds are designed for multi-purpose use with easy operation and IPX4 water resistance, so it's the great fit for those on the go, inside or outdoors.

Seamless switching between two devices, regardless of their operating systems

Multipoint Connection allows the WF-C710N earbuds to be paired with two Bluetooth® devices simultaneously. So, if you're listening to music on one device, and a call comes in on another, your music is automatically paused and the call is switched from the other device. Your music then automatically resumes once the call is complete.

Keeping sustainability in focus

Sony has crafted the WF-C710N to be both stylish and environmentally conscious. Packaging made entirely without plastic, highlighting Sony's dedication to minimising the environmental impact of their products and practices.

Availability and pricing

WF-C710N earbuds are available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce portals. Also, consumers can avail additional cashback of Rs. 1,000/- offer valid until 17th August 2025.

For The Music

Sony established the brand platform "For The Music" for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With "For The Music," Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

(1)Colour availability may vary by regions and countries

