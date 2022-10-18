New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Sony India today announced the launch of WH-1000XM5, the much-awaited successor in Sony's award-winning 1000XM family offering Sony's legacy audio quality from the hugely popular WH-1000XM4.

This new model brings a whole new immersive, distraction-free sound experience to its users and thanks to the implementation of new technologies, they elevate the already industry-leading noise canceling and audio quality on the WH-1000XM5, to a whole new level.

Industry Leading noise cancellation- two processors control 8 microphones for unprecedented noise cancellation

The WH-1000XM5 have been created with Sony's most remarkable noise cancelling yet, with two processors controlling eight microphones that dramatically reduce noise especially in the mid-high frequency range and an Auto NC Optimizer that automatically optimizes noise cancellation, depending on the environment. Whether you're trying to zone into your work in a busy cafe or aiming to relax during a hectic morning commute, the WH-1000XM5 creates an immersive listening environment.

Magnificent sound, engineered to perfection with the new Integrated Processor V1

With the help of the Integrated Processor V1, the WH-1000XM5 fully unlocks the potential of Sony's HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, while the specially designed 30mm driver unit enhances noise cancelling. These features improve sound clarity and bass reproduction, creating incomparable noise cancellation that allows you to totally switch off the world around you.

Exceptional sound quality engineered to perfection

The WH-1000XM5 headphones are setting a whole new standard for high quality audio. Sony's meticulous selection of materials and their assembly means you can enjoy your favourite tracks in the way they should be experienced. The specially designed 30mm driver unit with a light and rigid dome uses carbon fibre composite material that improves high frequency sensitivity for more natural sound quality.

Sony's unique technologies also include a premium-lead free solder containing gold for excellent connectivity and optimised circuitry that ensures you're experiencing clear, consistent sound with every track. Enjoy premium, High-Resolution Audio, with and without the wires, thanks to Sony's industry-adopted audio coding technology, LDAC[i]. All your music will be restored back to high range sound with the use of DSEE Extreme™[ii] that upscales digital music files in real time, allowing you to appreciate all the fine-details the artist injected into your most-loved tracks. These new headphones are 360 Reality Audio Certified that allow you to enjoy a custom immersive music experience with personalisation[iii].

Crystal clear call quality with 4 beamforming microphones and advanced audio signal processing

Sony's precise Voice Pickup technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI based noise reduction structure to isolate your voice with perfect precision, while a newly developed wind noise reduction structure minimizes wind noise during calls. Now a busy street or a noisy work environment can be the perfect place for a quick catchup call with friends or colleagues.

Enjoy nonstop music with up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging

The WH-1000XM5 comes with an impressive 30 hours of battery life, so you can enjoy superlative sound even on long travels, and if you're in a rush you can now get a remarkable 3 hours' worth of charge in just 3 minutes using USB Power Delivery (PD)[iv]. It comes with a handy collapsible carrying case that can be made thinner for easy storage, letting you easily take your headphones wherever you travel.

Specially designed lighter weight model comfortable for long hours of listening

For those familiar with the iconic design of the WH-1000X series, the WH-1000XM5 introduces a beautifully crafted evolution in the style for the range. An all-new noiseless design is beautifully finished in a newly developed soft fit leather with a stepless slider. The new synthetic soft fit leather material fits snugly around the head taking the pressure off your ears and blocking out external noise, so you can keep listening all day, free of discomfort.

Supports multi point connectivity up to two devices for calls and music

Staying connected has never been easier, as these Bluetooth headphones can be paired with two devices at the same time. When you receive a call, your headphones know which device it's coming from and instantly connect you to the right one. You can also quickly switch between devices with just the touch of a button. The WH-1000XM5 supports Google's helpful new Fast Pair feature, allowing you to effortlessly pair with your Android devices. You can also locate where you last left your headphones. Swift Pair makes it quick and easy to pair your headphones to your Windows 11 or Windows 10 laptop, desktop PC or tablet.

With touch control access various functions by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip

The WH-1000XM5 integrates Quick Access so you can configure these headphones to resume Spotify playback with two or three taps, no need to touch your smartphone[v].Sony knows you're moving through the world at a fast pace, so when you finish a busy workday and arrive at the calmness of your own home, the WH-1000XM5 makes this transition seamless using Adaptive Sound Control. This automatically tailors sound to suit your situation, recognising your most frequented locations and adjusting the ambient sound settings accordingly.

Sony also helps you listen to your music safely with the Sony Headphones Connect app, comparing sound pressure data recorded by your headphones with guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO). You will receive instant OS notifications when listening levels are too high.

Speak-to-chat smart listening technology to enhance your listening experience

The WH-1000XM5 comes with smart features to help you effortlessly sail through each day. Thanks to Speak-to-Chat you can stop for a quick conversation and your headphones will automatically stop the music and let in ambient sound. Once your chat is over, the music plays on, and with the help of instant pause your personal soundtrack will stop playing as soon as you take the headphones off. The WH-1000XM5 are also Google Assistant and Alexa compatible, helping you with everyday tasks for hands-free help on the go. You can connect with friends and family, get information, listen to music, set reminders and more[vi].

Made with the environment in mind

Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. There's no plastic in the WH-1000XM5 packaging[vii], which is designed based on low toxicity design principles and a 'Made to be Remade' philosophy that's more socially responsible. The product box is produced using recycled and sustainable materials developed specially for Sony. WH-1000XM5 also uses recycled plastic materials from automobile parts[viii].

Price and Availability

Sony India has announced the WH-1000XM5 at a special introductory price of Rs. 26,990/-.

WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals in India.

Since its establishment in 1994, Sony India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation in Japan, has positioned itself as a premium brand across product categories such as television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio and professional solutions. Sony India is committed to offer utmost customer satisfaction by providing unparalleled standards of sales and services.

For more information, please visit the Website: www.sony.co.in.

[i]Need to set the function to "Priority on Sound Quality" using the Sony | Headphones Connect app. Compatible devices supporting LDAC will be needed.

[ii] Activate DSEE Extreme™ from the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

[iii] Sony | Headphones Connect App is needed. Requires subscription to a music streaming service - subscription fees apply. Some services may not be available in certain countries/regions.

[iv] The adapter is not included with WH-1000XM5.

[v] Install the Spotify app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app. Spotify service may not be available in some countries/regions.

[vi] Google Assistant headphones features, including "Ok Google" hot word detection, are only available when connected to a supported Android™ device. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. Amazon, Alexa and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Google Assistant and Alexa are not available in all languages and countries/regions. Install the Google app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app. For Amazon Alexa, install the Amazon Alexa app and set up with Sony | Headphones Connect app.

[vii] Depending on geographical region. Coating and adhesive materials excluded.

[viii] Recycled plastic is subject to change.

