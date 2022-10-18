Sri Lanka finds themselves in a spot of bother in Group A of the T20 World Cup qualifiers after a shock loss to Namibia in their opening game. The Asia Cup champions are rock bottom in the points table and need an emphatic win over UAE at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. It is a do-or-die battle for both these teams since UAE too is heading into the contest on the back of a defeat against the Netherlands. Batting was the main problem for both nations in their previous matches as they could not strike key partnerships. Sri Lanka had just three players scoring in double figures, something you cannot afford when chasing 164. Massive improvements are needed from the teams and also the right attitude to get the points in this crunch game. Sri Lanka versus UAE will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. Sri Lanka vs UAE Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About SL vs UAE Cricket Match in Geelong.

For Sri Lanka to dominate with the bat, it is imperative Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis get the big runs. The duo failed against Namibia and from a Sri Lankan point of view, it is imperative they live up to their billing. Skipper Dasun Shanaka is the trusted batter in the middle order and UAE will need to be wary of the threat he possess. Their bowling was largely flat against Namibia and the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan will have to work on their economy rate.

Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan's brilliance with the bowl meant UAE was very close to pulling off a win against the Netherlands. Their strength lies in their pace attack which can trouble the very best on their day. Muhammad Waseem managed to get some runs in the previous game and he can be the player holding the UAE innings together.

When Is Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs UAEs, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at Simonds Stadium in Geelong, on October 18, 2022 (Tuesday). The SL vs UAE game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the SL vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The Sri Lanka vs UAE match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Sri Lanka is a team that has a lot of quality and should not face much trouble in defeating UAE.

