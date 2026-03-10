NewsVoir

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10: Marking a significant medical milestone and a first in South Tamil Nadu, Kauvery Hospital has successfully treated a 51-year-old woman with severe symptomatic uterine fibroids using a minimally invasive procedure known as Bilateral Uterine Artery Embolisation (UAE). This advanced treatment enabled preservation of the uterus while ensuring rapid recovery. The patient was discharged within 24 hours, and at her seven-day follow-up, imaging confirmed complete absence of blood flow to the fibroid, with no pain and no per vaginal bleeding.

The patient had been suffering from symptomatic fibroids since 2019, resulting in heavy menstrual bleeding and chronic blood loss anaemia. She required multiple blood transfusions and intravenous iron sucrose injections over the years to manage severe anaemia. While these treatments temporarily improved her hemoglobin levels, they did not address the root cause - the fibroid's blood supply. As her symptoms persisted and she wished to avoid hysterectomy, the hospital opted for a uterus-conserving alternative.

The multidisciplinary team at Kauvery Hospital performed Bilateral UAE, a minimally invasive interventional radiology procedure that blocks the blood supply to fibroids, causing them to shrink over time. The procedure involved inserting a small catheter through an artery, identifying the uterine arteries supplying the fibroid, and injecting tiny particles to selectively stop blood flow. By addressing the root cause, UAE provided effective symptom relief without the need for major surgery.

The treatment was led by Dr. Amalan Ignatius, Consultant Interventional Radiologist, along with Dr. Faizal Basheer, Consultant General Medicine & Diabetologist; Dr. Lakshmanan, Senior Consultant Anesthesiologist; and Dr. Yogesh Kumar, Consultant Anesthesiologist.

Dr. Amalan Ignatius said, "We were able to successfully treat the fibroid while preserving the uterus, thereby avoiding major surgery. This is the first time UAE has been performed at Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, and represents a major advancement in fibroid care in South Tamil Nadu. By cutting off the fibroid's blood supply, we addressed the root cause, stopped the bleeding, and prevented recurrence of severe anemia. The patient recovered quickly with a short hospital stay."

