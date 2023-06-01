PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 1: Spectacom Global - home to BunkerFit (India's only vernacular holistic health & wellness app) and Devils Circuit (India's biggest obstacle race), raised 11 crores in its Pre-Series A round from Rainmatter Health (an initiative by the Zerodha founders). The Aggressive Growth Plans for BunkerFit & Devils Circuit.

Also Read | Instagram New Feature Update: Photo and Video Sharing Platform Testing 'Interested' Option for Recommended Posts.

Apart from owning India's only vernacular holistic health & wellness app, Spectacom also owns getmybib.com - a sports focussed ticketing platform that is being launched soon, as well as holds majority stake in India's biggest obstacle race - The Devils Circuit.

The newly secured funds will be utilized to drive growth by launching additional participative IPs and investing in content development, marketing, and hiring.

Also Read | Ripped Jeans, Miniskirts, Half Pants Banned in UP Temple: Hanuman Dham in Shamli Issues Dress Code for Devotees to Stop People From Treating Temples as Picnic Spots.

Spectacom aims to grow across 4 key verticals - Events, Health-tech, Ticketing, and Media properties. With a vision of impacting 100 million lives by 2030, the aim is to cement its position in the fast-growing Health & Wellness space that is poised to reach a whopping $270+ Bn according to a report by IMARC, growing at a CAGR of over 5 per cent annually.

Started in 2020 by Zeba Zaidi and Adnan Adeeb, the duo who introduced India to Obstacle Course racing, Spectacom already has Airtel Digital and a host of entrepreneurs such as Umang Bedi (co-founder Daily Hunt) on its cap table.

"I believe we will see a lot of growth as well as consolidation in the Health & Wellness space in the next few quarters. A lot of big players who have entered the market and raised funds at high valuations are now pivoting to a business model that aims for break even, if not profit. Our motto on the other hand has always been to build stable businesses with a strong bottom line. With Nithin Kamath on board, given his passion for fitness, we want to revolutionise this space and democratise fitness. We want to especially target Corporate India and to this end, we will be offering BunkerFit to all corporate employees for free," said Adnan Adeeb.

The BunkerFit app offers modules around training, yoga, mindfulness, and nutrition. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, it aims to reach the entire Bharat and ensure everyone gets the tools and support they need to improve personal health & wellness.

"We see a lot of depth in what Adnan and Zeba are building. I have always promoted prioritising personal health and I am all for supporting initiatives that can bring about this change at a mass level," said Nithin Kamath.

Gurgaon-based Spectacom Global Pvt Ltd was set up in 2020 to address the rising focus on personal health and wellbeing. Through a mix of curated experiences, health tech offerings, and new-age fitness solutions, SGPL aims to impact 100 million lives. Of especial interest for the company is Corporate wellness and most of its solutions are for this audience.

For further information, please contact :

M: +91 8452064760E: parnai.das@spectacom.in

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)