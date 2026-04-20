A 23-year-old student at Florida International University in the US has been arrested after allegedly posting messages in a WhatsApp group that referenced a bomb threat and called on Benjamin Netanyahu to “drop bombs” on a campus venue. Authorities said the messages were linked to a planned student event at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

The student, identified as Gabriela Saldana, was taken into custody on Wednesday and appeared in bond court the following day. Prosecutors cited screenshots from a group chat of more than 200 students, where the alleged statements were made during discussions about an upcoming campus gathering. Donald Trump Says US Has Intercepted, Taken Custody of Iranian-Flagged Cargo Ship 'TOUSKA'.

Student Fined After Asking Benjamin Netanyahu To Drop Bombs on Her College

According to police testimony in court, Saldana posted messages suggesting there would be a bomb at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center and referenced another individual in connection with the alleged threat.

Investigators said the messages were specific in identifying a location tied to a scheduled university event, prompting law enforcement to treat the situation as a potential security risk. In subsequent messages, Saldana reportedly described her earlier comments as a “dumb joke that should not have been made.” Why Donald Trump Was Kept out of High-Stakes US Airman Rescue Mission in Iran.

During the bond hearing, Judge Mindy S. Glazer said that while the defendant characterised the statements as a joke, such remarks could reasonably be interpreted as a threat.

The court found probable cause for the charge of making written threats to kill or cause bodily harm. Saldana’s bond was set at USD 5,000. The judge noted that the legal threshold for trial may differ, but the statements met the standard required at this stage of proceedings.

In a statement, Florida International University said the student was arrested for making what it described as a “credible and imminent threat of violence” tied to a specific date, time, and venue. The university added that there is no ongoing threat to the campus community and declined further comment, citing the active investigation and student privacy laws.

US universities have faced heightened sensitivity to potential threats in recent years, particularly those communicated on digital platforms. Law enforcement agencies typically treat such messages seriously, even when later described as jokes, due to the potential risks to public safety.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).