Mexico City (By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and MEGAN JANETSKY), April 21: An armed man standing atop one of the historic Teotihuacán pyramids opened fire on tourists Monday, leaving one Canadian tourist dead and six people injured at the archaeological site an hour north of Mexico’s capital, authorities said. The shooter later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement. The local government said four people were wounded by gunshots and two were injured from falls. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. They include Colombian, Russian and Canadian tourists, the local government said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. Video and photos published by local news organizations show a man standing with a gun on top of a pyramid while people duck for cover. A number of gunshots ring out in the videos. The incident took place shortly after 11:30 a.m. when dozens of tourists were at the top of the Pyramid of the Moon. A man standing on the structure’s platform began firing upward, according to a tour guide who was at the scene and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity for safety reasons. Alfredo Cabrera Assassinated: Mayoral Candidate for Coyuca De Benitez Killed During Campaign Appearance in Mexico, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Armed Man Opens Fire on Tourists at Teotihuacan Pyramids in Mexico

UPDATE: Canadian woman killed in Teotihuacan, Mexico, shooting; 4 others shot, including Colombian, Russian and Canadian nationals; gunman dies by suicide https://t.co/dlGw4GBRep — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 20, 2026

“Some people, because they were scared ... threw themselves face down on the ground, and the rest of us started to go down,” the guide said, recounting how the shooter, upon seeing the tourists descending the pyramid’s steps, began firing. Another group of visitors lay motionless on the pyramid’s platform to avoid being targeted by the shooter. The first to respond to the shooting were the police officers providing security within the archaeological ruins, and shortly afterward a National Guard unit arrived in a van to handle the emergency.

In past years, staff at the archaeological site carried out security scans before people entered the area but have since stopped. The guide showed a video that he took showing a woman limping and her back covered in blood and another man’s arm being bandaged. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote on social media that the shooting would be investigated and that she was in touch with the Canadian Embassy. “What happened today in Teotihuacán deeply pains us. I express my most sincere solidarity with the affected individuals and their families,” she wrote. Mexico Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Party in Salvatierra, 11 Killed and 12 Injured.

Anita Anand, Canada’s foreign affairs minister, said on X that as a “result of a horrific act of gun violence, a Canadian was killed and another wounded in Teotihuacán” and that her “thoughts are with their family and loved ones. ” The Teotihuacán pyramids are a series of massive structures on the outskirts of Mexico City built by three different ancient civilizations. As one of Mexico's most important touristic destinations, the site drew more than 1.8 million international visitors last year, according to government figures. Security officials found a gun, a knife and ammunition after the shooting.

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