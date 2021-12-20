Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): SpiceHealth, one of India's youngest and fastest growing healthcare startup, has won the prestigious CII Industrial Innovation Award 2021 in the "Top 25 Innovative Company" category. SpiceHealth was awarded for "revolutionizing RT-PCR testing & healthcare industry in the country".

CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) Industrial Innovation Awards were instituted in 2014 to identify and celebrate innovative Indian enterprises across industry segments and sectors.

SpiceHealth was recognised for its "Valuable contribution in launching the first-of-its-kind, ICMR and NABL approved mobile RT-PCR testing and genome sequencing laboratories, launching RT-PCR tests at Rs. 499/- when same was being offered by others at Rs. 2400 - an 80% reduction in price, for being the only lab with API integration with ICMR and expanding into mobile diagnostic laboratories to reach the remotest parts of the country and thus providing affordable, accessible, high quality, IT driven healthcare services in the country."

Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth said, "I am delighted that SpiceHealth has been awarded the prestigious 2021 CII Innovation Award. Thank you, CII, for recognizing a young healthcare startup like ours. We remain firmly committed to our goal of providing affordable and quality healthcare services through innovative, scalable and cost-effective solutions."

In the last seven years, CII Industrial Innovation awards have established themselves as one of the most coveted innovation awards in the country. The Awards evaluate all kinds of new processes, products, services, technologies, and other types of innovations which have the ability to fuel growth in industry. They also assess new ideas and approaches along with tangible results.

Members of the Grand Jury 2021 included S Gopalakrishnan, Past President, CII & Chairman of The Grand Jury for CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2021, Prof. U. B. Desai, Founding Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, Dr. Pronab Sen, Country Director, IGC's India Central Programme, Prof. Devang Khakhar, Professor, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, Prof. Y.S. Rajan, Chairman, Board of Governing Council, National Institute of Technology, Manipur, Prof. Gagandeep Kang, Professor of Microbiology, Prof. Rishikesha T Krishnan, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, Prof. Soumitra Dutta, Founding Dean, Cornell SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University, Dr. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, Prof. Pankaj Chandra, Vice Chancellor, Ahmedabad University, Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, Dr. Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT Trichy and Mrs. Jaya Panvalkar, Chairperson, Board of governors SVNIT, Surat.

SpiceHealth, a healthcare company founded by the promoters of SpiceJet, was launched in November 2020 with the vision of introducing innovative healthcare solutions aimed at serving the masses. The Company was the first to introduce the innovative concept of mobile testing laboratories that could be placed in remote areas, in containment zones, in villages where access to hospitals and medical facilities was and remains a challenge. It has conducted 5 million RT-PCR tests in the short span since its launch.

In May 2021, SpiceHealth won the Gold Award at the 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards for 'Most Valuable Medical Innovation' under COVID-19 response category. In December, 2021, SpiceHealth CEO, Avani Singh was featured by Bloomberg Businessweek in the 'Bloomberg Global 50 and Ones to Watch' list of global icons and innovators.

SpiceHealth is successfully operating 18 testing labs and collection centres spread across ten cities in the country. The Company operates COVID testing labs at Guwahati, Amritsar and Varanasi airports as well. SpiceHealth also operates multiple Covid vaccination centres in five States.

SpiceHealth's first mobile RT-PCR testing facility in Delhi was inaugurated by Sh. Amit Shah, Hon'ble Union Home Minister and the then Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan. In January 2021, SpiceHealth had launched a first-of-its-kind genome sequencing laboratory at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport to help in identifying and containing the new mutant variants of Covid-19 virus unwittingly carried by passengers travelling from other countries.

SpiceHealth had set-up mobile laboratories for testing pilgrims visiting the Kumbh Mela - the largest gathering of people on this planet - in Haridwar and at various locations in Uttarakhand as part of a MoU with the State Government.

The Company recently forayed into pathology laboratory services launching its first state-of-the-art pathology lab at Sama Hospital, New Delhi.

SpiceHealth is a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet. SpiceHealth was thoughtfully founded with the vision of introducing innovative healthcare solutions aimed at serving the masses. With constant innovation and affordability, SpiceHealth's mission is to revolutionise healthcare in India and the Company envisions an India where affordable and accessible healthcare is a human right.

