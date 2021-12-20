The snowfall, the beautiful lights, the cheerful music. The countdown to Christmas has begun! Christmas means spending quality time with family and friends, making crafts, and drinking hot cocoa. Apart from decorating home and making all those yummy sweet dishes, Fancy dress is something which is loved by all the kids. With Christmas on its way, it is a time when everyone is planning fancy dress parties and competitions for children. Every child wants to wear something unique and unusual to the celebration which can get him all the attention by helping him stand out from the crowd. So, spread the magical cheer right up until the new year by trying some of the unique fancy dresses. Christmas 2021: How To Decorate Christmas Tree? Elegant Xmas Tree Decoration Ideas and Tips To Try This Holiday Season (Watch Videos).

1. Reindeer Costume

Christmas is incomplete without Reindeers. You can always dress your joey in a brown and white-colored reindeer costume which comes with brown horns for a perfect look on Christmas.

2. Christmas Tree Costume

When Christmas comes around, there's nothing cuter than dressing your little ones up in festive outfits for the fun of it! You can dress your kid in a velvet dress with a matching pointed hat to create a beautifully decorated tree that fits her perfectly fine. Her legs would act as the trunk of the tree.

3. Gingerbread Costume

The gingerbread fancy dress will make everyone laugh as you cause a scene when entering the Christmas party. The kid will be dressed up in a smart brown colored gingerbread attire which will cover him from head to toe.

4. Elf Costume

The Encyclopedia Britannica has had an entry for elves since 1777. Your kid will look lit in the elf customer. A tiny, scary creature! Dress the kid as Santa's little helper with Christmas elf costumes!

5. Santa Claus Costume

Santa Claus costume might not be something very different but it is something which cannot be missed on Christmas eve. Go for the velvety attire in bright red color with furry white ends. Do not forget the red cap and the traditional white Santa beard as this will add more precision to your child’s dressing and he may win the best costume prize.

Enjoyed the roundup of the best Christmas fancy dress? Which one did you choose?

