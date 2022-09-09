Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): The growing consumer demand for used cars in the past decade has been rapid to say the least. This boom has resulted in several industry giants making major investments in various consumer-focused digital technologies that facilitate improved buyer persona engagement. These technologies are said to help improve sales procedures, increase customer satisfaction and adapt to the digital ecosystem.

One of these aforementioned industry giants is Spinny. The Gurugram-based startup has completely revolutionized the industry with its advanced technologies. They have heavily invested in suitable technologies taking the fundamental changes in the consumers' car purchase outlook into account. Recently, Spinny shared its observation about the transforming car buying experience that is a result of evolving technology.

Here are some of the key takeaways from Spinny's observations:

Extensive Online Research

In this day and age, when the internet is so accessible, buyers naturally hop on to the internet to research their future purchase. Consequently, the dependencies on dealerships or brands for procuring vehicle details, such as car valuation, have gone down dramatically. Online research has helped customers save time as well as make informed decision.

Priority to Mobile View

Nowadays, most people use their mobile phones to procure specific details and shortlist prospective cars. Therefore, it is only natural for automotive players who sell car online to use a bottom-up approach, ensuring product details and images are configured for crystal clear viewing on small mobile screens.

Digital Advertising and Marketing

Since more and more people are now online, most auto companies are now deploying advertising and digital marketing tactics to promote sales. Social media platforms, digital marketing strategies and influencers are all being leveraged to drive greater sales.

Buying new or pre-owned cars was always considered a daunting task. However, thanks to websites optimized to handle ones needs, any person can now shop for used cars on their mobile right from the comfort of their home/work. A full-stack used-car portal such as Spinny offers potential buyers a 360-degree view of every vehicle listed on its site. Furthermore, the buyers also get their hands on a detailed 200-point inspection report which further aids in making the right decision.

Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in buying and selling pre-owned cars. As a testimony of Spinny's commitment to transparency and quality, every vehicle on their platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, 5-day money-back guarantee, and 1-year after-sales warranty. Spinny has about 36 car hubs operating across 22 cities in India. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a believer and customer of Spinny, is also a part of a series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.

