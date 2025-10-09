NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9: Springer Nature's India Research Tour 2025, which was flagged off at the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) earlier this week, has reached Greater Noida, marking an important milestone in its journey across the country.

Also Read | New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match 11 and Who Will Win NZ-W vs BAN-W?.

The India Research Tour 2025 is a national initiative led by Springer Nature in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and ICSSR and is set to cover 29 institutions across 15 cities in 7 states between 6 October and 13 November 2025. It will engage with researchers, policymakers, and academia enroute focusing on advancing Open Access and Open Science, strengthening research integrity, encouraging e-book adoption, supporting editorial board member recruitment, and promoting diversity and inclusion in research.

The team met with academicians, researchers and students at the Bennett University, Sharda University, and Jaypee Institute of Information Technology. Following these engagements in Greater Noida, the tour will travel onwards to Uttar Pradesh's capital, Lucknow.

Also Read | TCS Q2 Results 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Net Profit Falls 5% Sequentially to INR 12,131 Crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director, Springer Nature India Private Limited, said, "Greater Noida exemplifies how education, research, and industry can come together to shape India's future. As this region drives both knowledge creation and manufacturing excellence, the research ecosystem here will be critical to helping India achieve its ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Through the India Research Tour, we aim to support institutions in Greater Noida and across the country in advancing open science, promoting research integrity, and empowering researchers to contribute meaningfully to national growth."

Greater Noida has rapidly emerged as a leading hub of higher education and research in Western Uttar Pradesh, hosting globally connected universities and institutes. The research produced from this region holds the potential to contribute significantly to the overall growth of Uttar Pradesh and to India's vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Located at the heart of the Noida-Greater Noida-Yamuna Expressway industrial belt, this region is also a powerhouse of India's manufacturing sector. By deepening research collaboration and knowledge sharing, the innovations from these universities can play a vital role in enhancing manufacturing capabilities, boosting industrial output, and fostering technological self-reliance - not just for Uttar Pradesh but for the entire nation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)