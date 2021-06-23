New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRAM & MRAM Group, a leading conglomerate, along with ATD Group instrumental in contributing to the society for the welfare and development have set up the second oxygen plant in Nawalgarh town in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan, after installing its first plant in Kuchaman (Rajasthan), earlier in this month. Together the group has committed to building a robust health infrastructure in the state as well as other states.

Amidst the COVID outbreak, the district witnessed its first oxygen plant for better healthcare treatment. Nawalgarh administration along with their partners has been working on providing better healthcare facilities to the resident of the area. The state government has been actively working to facilitate hospitals with oxygen ICU beds for adults and kids. Furthermore, the state continues to add better healthcare facilities by providing oxygen plants in the state, which will empower the hospitals and residents for any further healthcare crisis.

Dedicated to supporting India with the maximum contribution, SRAM & MRAM along with ATD Group is committed to bringing in 1 million oxygen concentrators and 40 generators to help India fight the contagious virus. The group has been working actively to set up 60 plants in India, and now along with ATD Group, the company has successfully installed its second plant at Nawalgarh (in Jhunjhunu district), which will be operational by this week.

Speaking on the progress, Vandana Rao, SRAM & MRAM Group quoted, "We are very happy to announce the installation of a second oxygen plant in Nawalgarh (Jhunjhunu District, Rajasthan). We are committed to supporting India along with ATD Group by setting up all the 60 oxygen plants in the stipulated timeline. Also, our second oxygen plant has been set up and will be operational by this week. We are thankful to the Rajasthan Government for its constant support and our team which has been working around the clock to support the country fight with the pandemic."

The group is actively working on installing further plants all across the different cities of Rajasthan as per the state mandate. The group is actively in touch with the state governments to fight the current crisis or any upcoming challenges. The company has been adhering to its committed timelines to set up all the 60 plants by July 2021.

Commenting on the development, Shailesh Anandani, ATD Group said, "We are delighted to announce our successful installation of the second oxygen generator plant in Nawalgarh. With our committed team and support of the state government, we are dedicated to build strong health infrastructure and support the nation with employment during the time of crisis."

SRAM & MRAM Group is a United Kingdom-based conglomerate, founded in 1995. Today the group is the world's leading public health emergency management solutions company.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the brand has offices in Cambodia, South Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Georgia, India & Bangladesh. The company's core strengths lie in Agro-products and Information Technology, with footprints spread across multifarious services, verticals and operations viz., Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence, Hedge Fund Management, FOREX Management, Hospitality Services & Solutions, Information Technology, Media & Publishing, Embedded Systems and Infrastructure. The brand also owns a chain of exclusive luxury hotels and resorts in Cambodia and Malaysia.

For more information on SRAM & MRAM Group, kindly visit: srammram.com.

Walletz4u is a flagship brand owned by SRAM & MRAM Group, manufacturer of their flagship 'Medical Protection Supply' products for consumers across the globe.

For more information on Walletz4u, kindly visit the website: www.walletz4u.com.

Established in 2002, ATD Group has been excelling in the area of IT and Telecom industries. Since its inception, the group has diversified into varied verticals like Investment and Finance, Telecom, BPO, OFC, protection and safety supply for COVID-19, Supply, and installation of Oxygen Generator Plants and others.

The group has been working closely with the Government of India, supporting the 'Make in India' initiative by bringing in safe products like - Sanitiser Foot Stand, Hand Sanitiser Stand, Wall Mount Elbow Pedal Sanitiser Stand, Automatic Sanitiser Table Top & Wall Mount, Foot Sanitizing Automatic Machine, Sanitising Foot Mat, Disinfectant Spray with Trolley, Sanitiser Panel, Sanitiser tunnel, Manual Dual Pedal Hand Wash Station, Forehead Infrared Thermometer, Oximeter, PPE Kit, Disposable Apron, 3 Ply Surgical Mask with Meltbown Filter & Nose Pin, N95 Mask, Cloth Mask, Face Shield, Counter Shield. The company has been actively working at supporting India to fight the deadly pandemic and recover the economy with its best service.

For more information, kindly visit: alltimedata.com and atdgroup.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)