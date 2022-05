Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Right to Protein, a nationwide public health initiative, welcomes another renowned industry leader, Srinivasa Farms, to the league of Soy Fed adopters. 'Soy Fed' label is India's first-ever voluntary feed label, launched in 2021 to raise awareness about the role of animal feed in determining the quality of protein consumed. The voluntary label will feature on Srinivasa Farms' processed chicken portfolio and 'HelloEggs' brand products soon. Since its inception last year, the 'Soy Fed Label' has received widespread support from industry stakeholders like Sneha Farms and Shalimar Group, owing to its ability to distinguish soy as a high-quality protein source for animal feed and empowering consumers to make informed decisions while differentiating packaged poultry, meat, and fish fed with soy.

Suresh Chitturi, Managing Director, Srinivasa Farms said, "As a leading player in building the Indian poultry industry, we are extremely passionate about food and strongly believe it to be a vehicle for good health and nourishment. While soy feed plays a significant role in the growth and development of animals and helps define the quality of protein consumed by humans, awareness about it remains limited. Hence, introducing the 'Soy Fed' label was imperative to bridge the knowledge gap and set a benchmark for quality, and we wanted to play a role in it. We believe that adopting the label further reinforces our commitment to provide quality and affordable nutrition to consumers, which has always been at the core of our existence."

Also Read | IPL 2022: Feel Special When People Compare Me With Michael Hussey, Says Devon Conway.

"The introduction of the label was a necessary step undertaken to drive awareness about Soy as a complete protein source for animal, as well as human consumption. It is encouraging to witness the overwhelming support we are receiving from our industry partners for the 'Soy Fed' label and are happy to have champions like Srinivasa Group helm the cause with us. With this, we are indeed progressing on our journey to further the protein knowledge beyond just the immediate source - going from food to feed," stated Jaison John, Lead - India, US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) and Right To Protein supporter.

Surging ahead in its mission to drive protein sufficiency in the country through awareness, advocacy, and action, Right to Protein, continues to reach out to multiple brands in India for voluntary inclusion of the 'Soy Fed' label on their packaged protein products - meat, poultry, and fish - and helping citizens learn that We Are What Our Food Is Fed!

Also Read | Mohammad Rizwan Given Banned Substance for Recovery Before Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Against Australia.

To know more about Soy Fed, head here.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)