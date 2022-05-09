There could be trouble in store for Mohammad Rizwan after it came to light that he was injected with a banned substance ahead of his team's T20 World Cup semifinal against Australia last year. The Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, who had been in great form in the competition, had to be hospitalized with a chest infection before the crucial semifinal against Australia. And in an interview with the player, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) doctor Najeebullah Soomro revealed that he had injected the prohibited substance, but only after informing the ICC about it. Pakistan To Play Only Two Tests in Sri Lanka As ODI Series Scrapped: Report

Watch the interview here:

“You were unable to breathe and I have to get permission from the ICC to inject that medicine to help you recover. Usually, it is prohibited for the athletes but since there was no other option available, we have to take permission from the ICC to inject that medicine,” he said, while discussing Rizwan's health complication before the semi-final.

The right-hander turned up for the semifinal and even smashed his way to 67 runs off 52 deliveries with three fours and four sixes. His performance did give Pakistan a competitive total on the board but eventually, they ended up on the losing side, by five wickets. Australia then went on to win the title.

Rizwan had a memorable year, especially with the bat in the shortest version of the game. He became the first batter to score more than 1000 runs in T20Is in one calendar year, winning the ICC Men's T20I player of the year Award.

