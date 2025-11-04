VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4: SRM Tech has announced that it has successfully attained the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) label, a globally recognized benchmark for information security in the automotive sector. Building on its existing ISO 27001:2022 and other key credentials, this new milestone further strengthens SRM Tech's dedication to safeguarding highly confidential data and ensuring robust system availability for its automotive clients.

The TISAX assessment, initiated by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) and operated by the ENX Association, validates SRM Tech's comprehensive information security management system and demonstrates the company's capability to protect highly sensitive automotive data. It is an internationally recognized standard for information security in the automotive industry, with more than 10,000 sites assessed worldwide.

"For over 25 years, we have built trust with our clients by embedding strong security practices into everything we do," said Manivannan S, Chief Executive Officer of SRM Tech. "As our Mobility Team is expanding its global footprint and capabilities, this achievement strengthens our ability to deliver excellence and reliability at every stage of the automotive value chain."

Sundar S, Senior Vice President and Head of Automotive Practice at SRM Tech added, "This achievement underscores our unwavering focus on being a trusted partner to the global automotive ecosystem. With TISAX label, we are better positioned to strengthen collaborations and enable our clients to accelerate their software-driven transformation securely."

This TISAX AL3 label arrives at a pivotal moment as SRM Tech scales its automotive capabilities, catering to newer horizons of software-defined vehicles. With vehicles becoming increasingly software-driven and connected, and supply chains facing new cyber challenges, the need for robust protection has become critical. By earning TISAX, SRM Tech demonstrates its preparedness to handle the most sensitive automotive projects, including next-generation autonomous vehicle algorithms, proprietary vehicle architectures, confidential product roadmaps and sensitive competitor intelligence data, empowering partners to innovate confidently and deliver safer, more reliable vehicles to market.

Awarded after thorough audits by accredited assessors of the ENX Association, the TISAX AL3 label confirms SRM Tech's compliance with the automotive industry's highest standards for information security and data protection. The audit results recognize the company's resilient security infrastructure, advanced technological expertise, and ingrained culture of confidentiality, further reinforcing trust across the automotive value chain as a trusted technology provider.

About TISAX

Developed by the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), TISAX® is the automotive industry's leading information security assessment framework. It facilitates trusted information exchange between automotive industry partners by providing a common security assessment methodology, enabling mutual recognition of security credentials across the global automotive supply chain.

About SRM Technologies

Founded in 1998 as part of the SRM Group, SRM Technologies is a leading solutions provider in automotive technologies. Specializing in next-generation software development, engineering services, and digital transformation, the company leverages over two decades of automotive expertise to help manufacturers, Tier 1 suppliers, and mobility innovators excel in the age of connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles.

