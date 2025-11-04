New Delhi, November 4: 2025 Hyundai Venue is launched today in India. The next-gen of the compact SUV arrives with new design and features. Alongside of the 2025 Venue launch, the company also unveiled the sportier and performance-focused Hyundai Venue N Line model, which is available for booking in India. The 2025 Hyundai Venue is launched in India at an introductory price of INR 7,89,900 (ex-showroom).

The company said, "The all-new Hyundai VENUE is here to redefine the SUV experience. From assertive styling to a tech-inspired cabin, the VENUE is crafted for those who expect more - more style, more comfort, and more sophistication in every drive." The 2025 Hyundai Venue comes a wide range of colour options. The mono-tone variants include Mystic Sapphire, Hazel Blue, Dragon Red, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Abyss Black. Hyundai also offers dual-tone colour variants, which include Hazel Blue with an Abyss Black roof and Atlas White with an Abyss Black roof. 2025 Ducati Streetfighter V4, Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Price, Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About Newly Launched Hyper-Naked Superbikes.

2025 Hyundai Venue Specifications and Features

2025 Hyundai Venue gets projector headlamps, quad-beam LED headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED positioning lamps. The compact SUV features dual-tone interiors, an electrically adjustable driver seat, and front ventilated seats for passengers. It also offers drive mode selection, which includes Eco, Normal, and Sport options.

The new Hyundai Venue comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It provides a 375-litre boot. The compact SUV features an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Hill-start Assist Control (HAC). The new Hyundai Venue includes a Kappa 1.2 MPi petrol engine that produces 61kW of power and 114.7 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Kappa 1.0 Turbo GDi petrol engine delivers 88.3kW of power and 172Nm of torque. The vehicle also includes a U2 1.5 CRDi engine that generates 85kW of power and 250Nm of torque. Tata Sierra SUV Launch Confirmed in India on November 25; Check Expected Price, Key Specifications and Features.

2025 Hyundai Venue Price in India

2025 Hyundai Venue is launched in India in multiple variants. The new Hyundai Venue HX2 starts at INR 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-variant, HX4, is priced at INR 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new Venue HX5 variant comes at INR 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

