NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 15: On World Quantum Day, SRM University-AP etched its name in history by becoming India's first and only university to establish a Quantum Reference Facility (QRF), boldly stepping into the next frontier of technology and innovation. In a landmark moment, the QRF was ceremonially inaugurated by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu, marking not just an institutional achievement but a defining chapter in India's quantum future.

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The event was graced by government officials, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary to Govt of India, Department of Science & Technology; Shri Bhaskar Katamneni, IAS, Secretary, Information Technology, Govt of Andhra Pradesh; Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Govt of India (online); guests including Scientists from DRDO, DYSL, Director General, NHTL, DRDO, Directors and Scientists from IIT Tirupati, IIT Madras, TIFR and Founders of Dimira, Qubitec, Qbit Force, Qute Electronics and SRM University-AP leadership, Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ch Satish Kumar.

Shri C V Sridhar, Mission Director, AP State Quantum Mission, delivered the welcome address, underlining the significance and impact of this landmark achievement of building India's very first Quantum Reference Facilities on Amaravati soil. "From a vision to reality, these indigenous QRFs are a launchpad that will drive India to be one of the top five global hubs for quantum research", said Mr Sridhar.

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In his inaugural address, Hon'ble CM Shri Nara Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed, "Quantum is not any other Technology. It is the mother of all frontier technologies. Quantum will define the future of computing. India has always had the talent and ambition--but lacked access to real quantum hardware. With the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility, that gap is now decisively bridged."

He stated that this was the first time a quantum system in India has been built using a predominantly domestic supply chain, reflecting the national capability. "This marks the shift from dependency to self-reliance, from participation to leadership, laying the foundation for a stronger deep-tech ecosystem," said Hon'ble CM. He remarked that we as a nation are on the right path to achieve technological sovereignty.

The Hon'ble CM also appreciated the seven participating organisations - TIFR, IISc, DRDO DYSL Pune, Amber Enterprises, Qute Electronics, Dimira, QUTE Electronics, for developing and integrating the Quantum Systems. He also appreciated SRM University-AP for its proactive spirit, which reflects the role universities must play in driving progress.

This ambitious initiative has been realised in under eight months from conceptualisation to commissioning, and the facility is a fully instrumented hardware testbed enabling real-time validation, benchmarking, and certification of quantum technologies under operational conditions, and can test up to 100 Qubit quantum processes.

The facility is developed in partnership with seven organisations as part of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Project, establishing a broader dual-system architecture, Amaravati 1S at SRM University-AP and Amaravati 1Q at Medha Towers.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar noted that Amaravati Quantum Valley is designed to transform Andhra Pradesh into a global hub for talent and high-end research through its deep-tech startup ecosystem. He described the QRF not merely as infrastructure, but as the backbone of a framework that will position India as a true leader in Quantum Technologies -- adding that today's achievement sends a clear message: India is not just participating in the Quantum Mission, but is ready to shape it.

Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood appreciated the action-oriented approach of the Andhra Pradesh government in shaping the various elements that laid the foundation for the Quantum framework and pillars for self-reliance in quantum technologies. He further commented that Quantum Technology will offer transformative solutions in various domains such as Drug Discovery, Healthcare, Cryptography, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Optimisation Problems, Quantum Radar and Sensing, among others.

Dr L Venkata Subramaniam, Founder, Qbit Force, applauded the clear and decisive leadership that culminated in the Quantum Reality, from being a vision to now a system and later would become an industry.

Shri Prudhvi Pinnaka, Founder, Qubitec, emphasised the importance of Quantum Reference Facilities as not just technological infrastructure, but also an initiation of an ecosystem where research is translated to a real product.

Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras and Prof. K. Satyanarayana, Director, IIT Tirupati, remarked that Amaravati Quantum Valley is positioning Andhra Pradesh and India at the forefront of emerging technologies by integrating advanced infrastructure with skilled talent, backed by mentorship, guidance, and enabling policy support.

"Defence and Quantum Technologies are inseparably intertwined," said Dr R V Haraprasad, Director General, NHTL, DRDO. He emphasised that achieving technological superiority demands strengthening in-house capabilities through indigenous R&D and that this can only be realised through a powerful convergence of academia, industry, and startups.

Pro-Chancellor, SRM University-AP Dr P Sathyanarayanan, thanked Hon'ble CM for his words of affirmation about SRM AP and stated that the university will continue to work for transformation and become an engine for execution for any academic, research and entrepreneurial initiatives. Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Staish Kumar declared this was an era for transformation, not just for SRM University-AP but for Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh and the nation in rising to the global fronts in Quantum Technologies.

With the launch of the first and only Quantum Reference Facility at Universities, SRM AP emerges as a cornerstone of Amaravati Quantum Valley, positioning Andhra Pradesh among the world's leading quantum hubs. This initiative lays the foundation for a distributed national quantum infrastructure, reflecting the vision 'Built in India, Open to India, and to the World'.

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