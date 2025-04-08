HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], April 8: Imagine a world without sound! For children born with profound hearing loss, this silent world is a reality. However, in a significant step towards inclusive healthcare and child development, SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Bareilly the silence is being replaced with the beautiful symphony of life through Free Cochlear Implant Surgeries that typically cost around Rs15 lakhs per person inclusive of post-op rehabilitation and intensive therapies.

Also Read | Jackie Chan 71st Birthday: Hollywood Star Will Smith Celebrates Chinese Superstar's Birthday With Balloons, Poppers and Cupcake.

Dedicated to offering hearing loss treatment in Bareilly, SRMS IMS has emerged as a leading center for Free Cochlear Implant Surgery in India. Launched in 2016, the dedicated Cochlear Implant Program at SRMS IMS began with two free surgeries annually, fully-funded by SRMS Trust. In 2020, it received a major boost through affiliation with Ali Yuvar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan), Mumbai, and empanelment under ADIP Scheme of Central Government, with support from Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department, Uttar Pradesh. Since then, SRMS IMS has successfully restored hearing in over 40 children across UP, gifting them a life filled with sound, communication, and confidence.

As one of the best hospitals for cochlear implants in Uttar Pradesh, SRMS IMS is rewriting destinies by combining advanced medical infrastructure with compassionate care. In a unique initiative aligned with goals of National Program for Prevention and Control of Deafness (NPPCD), SRMS Trust empowered SRMS IMS to proactively initiate newborn hearing screenings at birth--crucial for early detection of hearing impairment and intervention. It screens more than 3000 infants every year using advanced Otoacoustic Emission (OAE) technology, which is critical in preventing speech and cognitive delays.

Also Read | US-China Trade War: Beijing Vows to Fight ‘to the End’ if President Donald Trump Continues Tariff War.

GIVING SOUND TO SILENCE: MISSION BEHIND SRMS IMS COCHLEAR IMPLANT PROGRAM

The profound hearing loss in children, particularly when undiagnosed or untreated during early developmental stages, can result in lifelong communication barriers, academic challenges, and social isolation. Understanding this, the ENT, Head & Neck Surgery Department at SRMS IMS is at the forefront of medical advancements in hearing restoration that took on the mission to become a Centre of Excellence in hearing loss treatment in Bareilly for children under the age of five, focusing on early intervention, high-end surgery, and long-term rehabilitation.

Leading the way at SRMS IMS is Dr Rohit Sharma, Professor & Head, ENT Department, who specializes in cochlear implantation and neuro-otology. With unparalleled expertise and a deep commitment to making a difference, Dr Rohit and his team have been instrumental in restoring hearing for children.

"Performing a cochlear implant is not just a surgical milestone; it's an emotional turning point in a child's life. Hearing for the first time is a moment of pure joy--not just for the family, but for us as doctors too. Most importantly, cochlear implant surgery is just one-third of the process; post-op rehabilitation, care, and consistent therapies are vital for ensuring its success", says Dr Rohit on adding, "We offer thorough hearing evaluations to determine the extent and nature of hearing loss. Our patient-centered approach and state-of-the-art diagnostic tools allow us to pinpoint the exact cause of impairment. Based on the assessment results, our expert team crafts personalised treatment plans catering to the unique needs of each patient with precision."

COMMUNITY IMPACT & RECOGNITION

In line with its social responsibility goals, SRMS IMS recently hosted a special event on World Hearing Day, reuniting dozens of young cochlear implant recipients aged 4-18 years from across UP, who received life-changing cochlear implant treatments in their early age at SRMS IMS.

"To see children, once unable to hear or speak, now thriving, laughing, learning and interacting is the most fulfilling part of our journey", says Dr Rohit Sharma.

REAL STORIES, REAL IMPACT: SRMS COCHLEAR IMPLANT SUCCESS STORIES

The impact of SRMS IMS' cochlear implant program is best reflected in the stories of the children whose lives have been transformed, which reflects the profound emotional, social, and educational transformations experienced by the beneficiaries:

* Priyanshi Prajapati: A Voice Found in Silence

Born with profound hearing loss at birth, Priyanshi from Azamgarh Banaras was diagnosed during an early screening. Her parents, devastated by the news, were referred to SRMS IMS, wherein, their hopes were reignited, and she received a free cochlear implant surgery at the age of three in 2016.

"When Priyanshi smiled after hearing her name for the first time, it felt like a miracle. She is now 13, attending school, and actively participating in conversations. This journey from silence to speech as well as school has changed our family forever", says her father, Mukesh Prajapati.

* Shad Mustafa: The Power of Ability to Hear

Shad, a 9-year-old from Bareilly, struggled severely to communicate due to hearing loss. In 2021, he underwent a successful Cochlear Implant at SRMS IMS at the age of five. Today, he speaks, studies, and dreams of achieving something big in his life.

"We had lost hope, but SRMS IMS not only gave Shad a voice, but gave us our child back! Our son called us 'Mummy' and 'Papa' for the first time after his surgery, which is the biggest blessing we could ask for", says his father, Monish Mustafa.

A COMPREHENSIVE REHABILITATION ECOSYSTEM: BEYOND SURGERY

Cochlear Implant surgery is only the first step in a child's hearing journey. At SRMS IMS, a strong focus is placed on post-operative care and cochlear implant rehabilitation services with a multidisciplinary approach. This includes:

* Speech and language therapy sessions tailored to each child's development stage

* Auditory-verbal training for improving listening and comprehension skills to help child adapt and make the most of their newfound hearing abilities

* Parent counseling for home-based support and language exposure

* Regular audiology evaluations and device calibration

* Access to SRMS Free hearing aid program for families in need

STATE-OF-THE-ART INFRASTRUCTURE & EXPERT TEAM

SRMS IMS' Cochlear Implant Surgery Centre is equipped with latest advancements in microscopic, endoscopic ear surgeries and neuro-otology procedures, along with dedicated auditory verbal therapy labs. The institute's dedicated team of ENT specialists, audiologists and speech therapists ensure each child receives personalized care tailored to their unique needs.

However, this integrated care model positions SRMS IMS among the top choices for parents seeking cochlear implant solutions in North India.

To learn more about SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences Cochlear Implant services, book consultations, or refer a child for evaluation, please contact: Website: www.srms.ac.in/ims/hospital

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)