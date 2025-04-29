SMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: The Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) has opened applications for its MBA (Executive) Program 2025, a specialized two-year weekend program designed to empower working professionals in banking and financial services. With a cutting-edge curriculum, hands-on learning, and a flexible structure, the program enables professionals to advance their careers while continuing to work.

With only 30 seats available, the MBA (Executive) at SSBF is a career-defining opportunity for professionals aiming to step into leadership roles and gain expertise in corporate finance, risk management, fintech innovations, AI-driven banking, blockchain technology, and digital lending platforms while expanding their network. With just days left to apply, this marks the final opportunity to gain admission into one of India's most esteemed executive MBA programs tailored for finance professionals.

A Program Tailored for Working Professionals

The MBA (Executive) at SSBF is designed for mid-to-senior level professionals balancing work and academics.

Key Features:

* Weekend Classes - Sessions on Saturdays and Sundays (9:00 AM - 5:00 PM) at the Lavale campus, allowing professionals to continue working.

* Experiential Learning - Case studies, simulations, and real-time data analysis ensure practical application.

* Industry-Focused Curriculum - Covers corporate finance, risk management, fintech innovations, wealth management, InsurTech, investment banking, and digital payment ecosystems, including neobanking and cybersecurity challenges aligned with industry trends.

* Workplace Integration - Assignments apply academic insights to professional challenges.

* Distinguished Faculty & Experts - A blend of seasoned academicians and financial sector practitioners.

* Leadership Development - Strategic decision-making, risk governance (including Basel norms), financial risk assessment, forensic accounting, and fraud prevention techniques for leadership roles.

* Networking Opportunities - Guest lectures, interactive sessions, and a strong alumni network.

* Regulatory & Compliance Expertise - In-depth knowledge of RegTech, anti-money laundering (AML), regulatory reporting, and evolving compliance standards for financial institutions.

* Ethics & Sustainability in Finance - Emphasizing ethical decision-making and global best practices.

Transformative Career Benefits

Graduates of the MBA (Executive) at SSBF can expect:

* Accelerated Career Growth - Advanced financial knowledge and leadership skills for senior roles such as CFO, Investment Banker, Risk Manager, Compliance Head, and Fintech Consultant.

* Practical Application - Expertise in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), portfolio management, financial derivatives, stress testing methodologies, and robo-advisory for strategic decision-making.

* Strong Professional Network - Access to SSBF's alumni network and corporate partnerships.

* Competitive Edge - A specialized curriculum with hands-on learning to stand out in the financial sector.

Speaking about the MBA (Executive) Program, Dr. Neha Parashar, Director of SSBF, said, "The financial sector is evolving rapidly, demanding continuous skill upgrades. The SSBF MBA (Executive) balances specialized knowledge, practical learning, and leadership development. Its flexible structure and strong industry ties equip professionals to excel in today's dynamic financial landscape."

Eligibility & Admission Process

The program is open to professionals in banking and finance. Admission is based on a Personal Interview (PI) evaluating experience, leadership potential, and motivation.

Application Fee: INR 1500

Personal Interview (PI) Rounds: April 5, April 26, and May 17, 2025

Final Merit List Announcement: May 31, 2025

Program Commencement: June 15, 2025

How to Apply?

Interested candidates can apply online at the Official Website.

For admissions details, contact:Email: admissions_executive@ssbf.edu.inPhone: 8669966047 / +91 20-61936879

About Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF)

SSBF is a premier institution dedicated to financial education and leadership development, offering specialized programs that equip professionals with global exposure and strategic expertise. For more information, visit https://ssbf.edu.in/.

