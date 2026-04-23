Business News | Stanley Samuel Unveils Gravid App at Navabharat Inspiring Women 2026 Summit

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23: The recent Navabharat Inspiring Women 2026 summit at the Taj President, while celebrating the launch of the Gravid app by Stanley Samuel, also served as a powerful platform to spotlight his role in strategic foresight and ecosystem architecture. As a serial entrepreneur, Stanley's work extends far beyond a single venture, embodying a philosophy that redefines business growth: "Growth is not just about effort; it's about access." This principle underpins his ability to forge high-impact collaborations and unlock exponential opportunities across diverse sectors and geographies.

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Stanley operates at the high-stakes intersection of Capital, Government, Corporations, and Startups, a position that allows him to build networks where others see silos. His expertise in Strategic Partnerships focuses on building bridges between private innovation and public infrastructure, navigating regulatory landscapes through Government Collaborations to unlock market opportunities. His track record includes enabling collaborations between emerging brands and government bodies, leading to new distribution channels and regulatory backing.

A key pillar of this approach is Investor Access, where he facilitates connections that secure the capital required to scale ventures. Startups across sectors have completed fundraising rounds through such efforts, ensuring sustainable growth through strategic capital infusion by aligning the right investors with the right innovators.

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While this broader ecosystem-building continues, the launch of Gravid marked a key highlight of the summit. Gravid is building a platform that has the potential of ₹500+ Cr, focused on maternal health and financial wellness, and aims to support women from preconception to menopause. The platform offers personalized nutritional plans, expert consultations, educational content, and wellness programs tailored to each stage of a woman's journey, along with features such as pregnancy tracking, ovulation tracking, and holistic mental wellness support.

Gravid, which was launched by Smt. Vijaya Rahatkar and Mr. Kushagra Bajaj at the Navabharat event are designed to address gaps in accessible, continuous maternal care while also focusing on financial empowerment and informed decision-making for women. This venture, alongside others like AnimityZero, highlights a commitment to social impact, particularly in women's health and child education.

Stanley's vision also extends globally, with business corridors across the UAE, Malaysia, Mauritius, Kazakhstan, Australia, and Russia, creating entry points for Indian brands and enabling international companies to access the Indian market. In parallel, his work in Cultural & Entertainment Ecosystems through national and international events reflects a broader approach to ecosystem development.

His core belief remains: "I strongly believe that one right introduction can change everything. Ecosystems scale faster than individuals, and true growth happens when we move from competition to collaboration." This philosophy continues to guide partnerships across startups, corporates, investors, and global enterprises.

The Navabharat Inspiring Women 2026 event was more than a launch; it marked the introduction of Gravid as a platform positioned to combine healthcare, technology, and access, while reinforcing Stanley Samuel's role in building interconnected ecosystems that enable both business growth and social impact.

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