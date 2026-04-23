Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Sanju Samson etched his name in record books as he became the first Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter to score a century against the Mumbai Indians, joining Rohit Sharma and Sanath Jayasuriya as the only centurions in the contests between the two teams.

Samson achieved the feat in the IPL clash against MI in Mumbai on Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

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This was Samson's second hundred of this edition of IPL. He had notched up his first ton against Delhi Capitals on April 11.

Samson was at his fluent best, smashing 101 off 54 balls, laced with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 187.04. It was his fifth IPL hundred, taking him to joint fourth on the all-time list alongside KL Rahul, behind Virat Kohli (8), Jos Buttler (7) and Chris Gayle (6).

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After a standout T20 World Cup, where he played a key role in India's title triumph with scores of 97, 89 and 89 in the Super 8s, semi-final and final respectively, Samson endured a mixed start for his new IPL franchise.

The Kerala batter came under scrutiny after managing 6, 7 and 9 in his first three matches of the 2026 season, before bouncing back with a century against DC, followed by scores of 48 and 7 in his next two outings.

Samson is also CSK's leading run scorer this season and third overall so far this season with 293 runs in seven matches at an average of 58.60 and a strike rate of 178.65.

Samson's fluent hundred took Chennai Super Kings to a massive 207-6 against Mumbai Indians, setting a daunting target of 208. (ANI)

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