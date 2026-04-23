Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton Engage in Heated Exchange During MI vs CSK IPL 2026 El Clasico, Video Goes Viral

A verbal confrontation between Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma and Chennai Super Kings’ Jamie Overton sparked controversy during the MI vs CSK IPL 2026 El Clasico at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The incident occurred moments before the 10th over of MI's chase. Varma and Overton got involved in an exchange following the latter's over, which eventually saw Suryakumar Yadav and the umpires intervene. Unfortunately, Varma fell in the next over, getting bowled for 37 off Akeal Hosein. You can follow Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Tilak Varma and Jamie Overton Get Into Altercation

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2026 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).