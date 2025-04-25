PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards, presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The Startek Generative AI platform was honored in the Technology of the Year category, reinforcing the organization's commitment to innovation-driven CX and its leadership in transforming service excellence.

Designed to empower agents and enhance real-time interactions, Startek Generative AI delivers intelligent automation and predictive insights that improve resolution speed, increase personalization and elevate customer satisfaction. The award-winning technology was recognized for solving complex CX challenges through AI-driven agent assist, contextual knowledge surfacing and proactive customer engagement--creating measurable value for global clients across industries.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for our innovation in customer service," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer at Startek. "At Startek, we see AI as an enabler of better customer experiences. Our Generative AI platform helps teams work smarter, respond faster and deliver more personalized support. This award highlights our focus on using technology to improve CX while keeping people at the heart of every interaction."

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards celebrate individuals, teams and organizations that are reimagining how companies connect with customers. Winners are selected by a panel of business leaders based on innovation, service impact and measurable results.

About Business Intelligence GroupThe Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with relevant experience and insight. The organization's proprietary scoring system uniquely measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above their peers.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence. To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn@Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

