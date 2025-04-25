Mumbai, April 25: Assam continues to keep lottery enthusiasts on edge with the release of the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) on Friday, April 25, 2025. Operated under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is among the state's most eagerly awaited draws. With three draws scheduled at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, winners are selected throughout the day. Participants can check if their luck has favoured them in Friday's lucky draw. Scroll down to know how to check Bodoland Lottery Result and access the winners' list and ticket numbers.

The Bodoland Lottery results are published on the official website bodolotteries.com in an ad-free, downloadable format. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Friday, April 25, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. This PDF file includes detailed ticket numbers and names of the winners. While Bodoland hosts its own unique set of draws, lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are also popular across the state. Scroll below to know where to check the Bodoland lottery result.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is made available every day at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. To check the latest results of April 25, head to the official website at bodolotteries.com. Participants can avoid ad-cluttered pages by directly downloading the verified PDF. The document clearly lists all the winning ticket numbers. Click here to access the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF along with today’s winners’ list and ticket details.

At least 13 states in India host legally regulated lotteries, providing numerous opportunities for people to try their luck. These state-run lotteries, including popular ones in Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam, feature daily and weekly draws that attract a large number of participants.

While lotteries can offer excitement and the possibility of winning, LatestLY advises players to approach them with caution. It’s essential to treat them as a form of entertainment rather than a financial strategy, and to always play responsibly, within one’s means, to avoid any negative consequences associated with gambling.

