Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced today that it has been named a winner in the 2025 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This marks the second consecutive year Startek has received this recognition. Startek was recognized in the category of Organizational Excellence for its exceptional approach to building secure systems and processes that protect systems, infrastructure and data.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards program honors the industry's leading companies and professionals who go beyond compliance to establish and maintain secure operations. Winners are selected based on innovation, measurable impact and a steadfast commitment to security best practices.

"This award reinforces our core philosophy that cybersecurity and CX excellence are inseparable," said Abhinandan Jain, Chief Growth Officer of Startek. "We've integrated AI-powered tools, processes and protocols into every transaction allowing us to proactively prevent threats without compromising the human connection to deliver personalized experiences at scale."

"The volume and complexity of threats facing organizations today is growing by the minute," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "The winners of this year's Fortress Cybersecurity Awards are not only keeping up--they're setting the pace. We're proud to honor Startek for building systems and solutions that make us all more secure."

Startek was recognized for its robust cybersecurity frameworks and integrated risk management practices, ensuring operational resilience while supporting clients' business goals.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with real-world experience. The organization's proprietary scoring system measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards companies whose achievements are significant and measurable.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable personalized customer interactions. Operating in 12 countries with a team of 38,000 associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy and operational excellence.To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

