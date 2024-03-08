VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8: Minister of State (Industries), Uday Samant laid the foundation stone of prestigious CBSE School Project at Bhandup March 4, 2024.

This school will be one of the many educational institutions established by Guru Nanak Vidyak Society. It will be guided by the principles of purity, truth, charity and peace, just like other institutes run by the Society.

S. Manjit Singh Bhatti, President of the Society said, "The school will add another feather to the glistening legacy of the Guru Nanak Vidyak Society. It envisions to become synonymous with top-tier academic excellence. It will strive to cultivate a wide range of talents encompassing art, culture and literature alongside exceptional academic achievement."

"Through innovative teaching practices, personalized attention, and holistic development initiatives, this school aims to cultivate critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills in the students. It will also provide a nurturing and inclusive environment where every individual is valued and respected. Apart from conducting regular classes, this school will incorporate real-world applications into learning experiences, engage parents in their child's education journey, and promote healthy lifestyle habits," Bhatti further said.

Over 1,500 people from the area including social activists, educationists and local residents assembled at the event.

Addressing the crowd, Uday Samant said, "This upcoming school will stand as a beacon of hope by nurturing young minds to become architects of a brighter tomorrow. This will definitely contribute in shaping our society with wisdom and compassion."

