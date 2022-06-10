New Delhi [India] June 10 (ANI/ATK): With cryptocurrencies rapidly growing every day it is hard to keep up to date with the ecosystem. If you have already invested and are looking for new opportunities to invest in, or even if you are new and don't know where to start, keep on reading. Mushe (XMU), Ripple (XRP) and Elrond (EGLD) could be the coins that could make your portfolio boom.

Why invest in MUSHE Token (XMU)?

Mushe's goal, unlike many cryptocurrencies out there, is to educate the masses on digital currencies and financial management. Mushe Token (XMU) is a decentralised ERC-20 token which simplifies peer to peer interactions, governance and rewards.

At present, the token is built on the Ethereum blockchain with plans to migrate to Stellars open network offering future holders low transaction costs and financial inclusion. By increasing the accessibility of digital assets, the mission of the developers is to push for blockchain adoption for the everyday person while providing a balanced user experience.

The coin is currently in its pre-sale phase with its price standing at USD 0.005. Launching on July 04, 2022, the currency will be accepted on many platforms including BTC, ETH, XRP and many more.

To establish transparency and accountability assets, it will be released on the token's website, where there is a wallet breakdown with 1 per cent of the assets going to a charity of the communities choice.

Where is Ripple (XRP) at?

"Utility for the new global economy" is Ripple's slogan offering a fast and green digital asset, built to be the most practical cryptocurrency. Ripple (XRP) is an open-source, permissionless and decentralised technology carbon neutral with incredibly fast-settling transactions of three to five seconds.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) is used by companies, institutions, developers and many individuals due to its incredible utility. Financial institutions use the token to bridge two currencies and for affordable cross-border transactions. For individuals, XRP is useful for more accessible banking and to move different currencies around the world.

Developers, on the other hand, use XRP Ledger to build powerful applications while caring for the environment.

XRP transaction fees cost as little as USD 0.0002 per transaction, while the platform handles around 1,500 transactions per second at all times. The stability of the coin has been proven due to the 70 million closed ledgers since 2012.

How is Elrond (EGLD) different?

Elrond (EGLD) is known to be a highly scalable, fast and secure blockchain platform. Businesses, developers and validators use the platform to build a new internet economy. It is bringing a 1000x improvement in blockchain speed, scale, and cost by enabling parallel transaction processing and user experience giving anyone out there easy access to digital economy.

To eliminate the need for energy-intensive PoW algorithms the developers use Secure Proof of Stake which ensures long term security and fairness.

The platform is split between Validators and Delegators where they stake eGold to secure the network and earn rewards. To make it easy for investors and holders the platform has ensured you are always in control of your funds due to the staking process being non-custodial.

You can stake via the web wallet or even from your phone via Maiar.

These three cryptocurrencies have great future potential. However, please note that before you invest, you perform thorough research.

Find out more by following the links down below.

Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Presale: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-in

Twitter: https://t.me/musheworldXMU

