New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of the India-US trade deal, calling the two countries natural partners and "the world's truest democracies".

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for strengthening India's global engagement.

In a post on X, Rijiju said, "India and the US, the world's truest democracies, are natural partners with shared values and global responsibility. Together, we have the potential to advance peace, development, and innovation. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, India's global engagement continues to grow stronger. The India-US trade partnership reflects mutual trust and opportunity--benefiting citizens, farmers, youth, and industries in both countries."

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed delight over the reduced tariffs, taking to X to highlight the benefits of the deal for Indian farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, youth and startups.

"Today is a historic day for the India-US economic partnership. Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the President of the United States Shri @realDonaldTrump ji, the significant trade agreement between India and the US further strengthens the spirit of trust, cooperation, and shared development between the two countries." the post read.

"I am extremely pleased that the duty on Made in India products has been reduced to 18%. This step will enhance the global competitiveness of Indian products and boost exports. This agreement will provide new opportunities for Indian farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, startups, and youth to connect with the global market. As a result, it will promote production, innovation, and skill-based employment in the country. At the same time, Indian talent will gain a new identity on the international stage. This agreement will not only elevate India-US relations to new heights but also accelerate the resolve for a developed India," the Union Minister said on X.

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent.

"Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said that when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

"President Trump's leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace. I look forward to working closely with him to take our partnership to unprecedented heights," PM Modi said. (ANI)

