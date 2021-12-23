Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): As the realty sector shares soared by 2.02 per cent, the benchmark equity indices opened in green on Thursday.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 339.61 points or 0.60 per cent at 57270.17 at 9.35 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17061.70 at 9.35 am, up by 106.20 points or 0.63 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are realty metal, and power among others. (ANI)

