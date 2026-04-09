VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: In recent years, conversations around children's development have increasingly highlighted the role of storytelling in shaping emotional awareness, empathy, and confidence during early childhood. While books have always been part of learning, educators and parents alike are now recognizing how thoughtfully written stories can influence how children interpret emotions, relationships, and the world around them.

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Designer and creative professional Spardha Chaturvedi, known for her work in the fashion industry including her design leadership at Inthing Jeans, has been exploring this intersection between creativity and storytelling. Her perspective stems from a broader belief that creative expression--whether through design or narrative--has the power to influence how people connect with ideas and emotions.

According to Chaturvedi, storytelling plays a subtle yet powerful role in a child's emotional development. Children often internalize the narratives they hear, drawing comfort, understanding, and reassurance from characters and situations that mirror their own feelings or experiences.

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A gentle story, for instance, can help a child navigate anxieties they may not yet be able to articulate. Similarly, characters who demonstrate kindness, curiosity, or resilience can quietly reinforce important emotional lessons.

This understanding inspired the creation of Ved and the Way His World Moves, a children's story that reflects how differently young minds perceive and interpret the world around them. The narrative focuses on celebrating individual perspectives and encouraging patience and acceptance when children experience the world in ways adults might not always immediately understand.

Beyond writing, Chaturvedi has also worked on initiatives aimed at encouraging children to reconnect with stories in an increasingly fast-paced and digitally driven environment.

One such initiative is Little Listeners Club, a storytelling platform designed to create shared reading experiences where children can slow down, listen attentively, and engage with stories in a more meaningful way. In settings where attention is often fragmented by screens and constant stimulation, such storytelling spaces aim to bring back the simple yet powerful act of collective listening and imagination.

Complementing this effort is The Book Nook Initiative, which focuses on improving access to books for children who may not easily have them available. Through the initiative, gently used books are collected, restored, and redistributed so that they can reach young readers in different communities.

The idea behind the initiative is rooted in a simple belief: that access to stories should not be limited by circumstance, and that books have the ability to open new emotional and imaginative worlds for children.

As conversations around childhood development continue to evolve, storytelling is increasingly being recognized as a powerful tool--not just for entertainment, but for nurturing empathy, emotional intelligence, and self-confidence.

Efforts like this highlight how creative professionals from diverse fields are contributing to this larger conversation, using storytelling to help young readers feel understood, supported, and inspired as they begin to make sense of the world around them.

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