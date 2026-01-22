India PR Distribution

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22: Suchitra Academy organised its 2nd Alumni Meet on 30 December, bringing together alumni from several past batches for an evening centred on reconnection and community engagement. The event provided a structured opportunity for former students to reconnect with peers, teachers, and the school environment after varying lengths of time away from campus.

Alumni representing different graduating years attended the meet, reflecting the institution's sustained relationship with its former students. The programme was designed to encourage interaction across batches, allowing participants to renew old connections and establish new ones based on shared academic and co-curricular experiences.

The Principal, Head - Programs, teachers, and alumni representatives addressed the gathering. The Principal highlighted the role of alumni as long-term members of the school community and emphasised the importance of continued engagement. Alumni speakers shared perspectives on reconnecting with the institution and peers after graduation.

The agenda included interactive games aimed at promoting conversation and collaboration among attendees. Cultural performances, including dance and song presentations by students, formed part of the programme and supported informal engagement.

Food arrangements allowed alumni to continue conversations in a relaxed setting. A bonfire session later in the evening served as a focal point for group interaction, with alumni exchanging memories and reflecting on shared experiences.

Representatives of Suchitra Academy reiterated the value of alumni engagement and described the meet as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen alumni relations. The Alumni Meet concluded with active participation and reinforced the importance of maintaining long-term connections between the school and its alumni community.

