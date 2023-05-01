New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI/PNN): Representing India on the world stage once again, Hyderabad's much loved business personality and philanthropist Sudha Reddy made a smashing appearance at D.C.'s biggest weekend of pop and politics, the annual celebration of White House media and power players.

Creating a milestone moment for the worldwide South Asian community, Reddy became the very first celebrated public figure from Hyderabad to have been specially invited for the White House Correspondents' Dinner. In 2016, Priyanka Chopra Jonas marked her attendance at the event, making Reddy the second person to be handpicked from India for the prestigious event after almost 7 years.

As part of her only-by-invite attendance, Reddy was seen seated at a prominent table in the front row and mingling with VIP guests, Senators and Media Heads and exchanging notes on current affairs and corporate governance.

Around the prestigious gala, she also attended the State Of Qatar WHC Soiree and the glamorous CBS After Party, conducted at the palatial residence of the Ambassador of France, where she was seen interacting with the Ambassador of Qatar, Ambassador of Iran, Ambassador of France and other dignitaries.

The well-heeled fashionista donned a glittering emerald shaded gown by Jenny Peckham complemented by an exotic leather Hermes Berkin handbag, Bulgari Serpenti necklace and Hermes inspired headpiece for the big night, making quite a statement on the red carpet.

The star-studded event at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night witnessed a myriad of global stars such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Sophia Bush, Winnie Harlow, Julia Fox, Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, J. Cameron Smith, Liev Schreiber, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Ego Nwodim, Bel Powley, Sofia Pernas, Rebecca Romijn, Rosario Dawson, John Leguizamo, Ke Huy Quan and many others.

Media personalities at the event included Poppy Harlow, Kate Bolduan, Dana Bash, Juju Chang, Stephanie Ruhle, Amy Landecker, Gayle King, Karine Jean-Pierre, Sunny Hostin, Jen Psaki, Al Sharpton, Ayanna Pressley and more.

Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. was the headline entertainer, following Biden with a roast of his own while action star and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Twins costar Danny DeVito kicked off the program with a pretaped 'cold open'.

Each spring, the White House Correspondents' Dinner brings together the nation's most powerful and influential stakeholders in journalism, politics, entertainment, and media to celebrate those whose reporting sustains our democracy. In the past celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Will Smith, Kerry Washington, Kate Hudson, Lindsay Lohan, Steven Spielberg, Kendall Jenner, Pete Davidson, Drew Barrymore, Trevor Noah, Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Tucker have made their presence felt at the event which is hailed as the Met Gala of the media world.

Sudha Reddy, Director of MEIL Group and Founder of Sudha Reddy Foundation rose to new heights of global acclaim when she made an appearance at various global events such as Met Gala, Paris Haute Couture Week, Doha Jewellery And Watches Exhibition and Ceremonial Service For The Most Excellent Order Of The British Empire. A prominent face in the Indian business and philanthropy fraternity she was empanelled into the family of Global Gifters of the Global Gift Foundation, as well as felicitated with the Fashion 4 Development Philanthropy Award at 2nd Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet during the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

