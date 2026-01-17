HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 17: SUGAR Cosmetics, a premium beauty brand with a cult following among Gen Z and millennials, has launched Sugarquoted, a first-of-its-kind podcast dedicated to beauty education in India, in collaboration with YOSO Media, a leading content and storytelling studio. Hosted by Vineeta Singh, CEO and Co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics and a widely recognised Shark on Shark Tank India, the podcast sets out to bring depth, authenticity, and expertise to conversations around beauty.

In a beauty industry flooded with viral trends and often conflicting advice, Sugarquoted positions itself as a space for thoughtful, intelligent dialogue. The podcast features raw, unfiltered conversations with creators, founders, dermatologists, beauty opinion leaders and other cultural voices, offering industry insight directly from those shaping the future of beauty, alongside the emotional and personal dimensions that are rarely articulated.

The debut episode features Ankush Bahuguna, one of India's pioneering male beauty creators, known for breaking gender barriers in makeup through his widely followed series Wing It With Ankush and collaborations with global brands. The season also features a diverse lineup of voices, including Diipa Khosla, founder of global beauty brand Inde Wild; Dr. Jamuna Pai, pioneering cosmetologist and founder of Blush Clinic; and Namita Thapar, entrepreneur and investor. Together, these conversations span beauty, makeup and skincare, alongside culture, science, entrepreneurship, women's wellness, and identity - bringing together perspectives rarely seen on a single Indian beauty platform.

With India's beauty and personal care market currently valued at USD 28 billion and projected to reach USD 34 billion by 2028, the industry has witnessed an explosion of content but a shortage of credible, educational voices. Sugarquoted aims to bridge this gap by creating a trusted platform where beauty is discussed with the nuance, context, and depth it deserves.

Commenting on the launch, Vineeta Singh, CEO and Co-founder, SUGAR Cosmetics, said:

"Beauty in India deserves a deeper conversation. With Sugarquoted, we're creating a space where we can move beyond trends and truly explore what beauty means - a ritual, a passion, a business, and a form of self-expression. This podcast is for anyone who has ever loved a lipstick, obsessed over a skincare routine or simply wondered why beauty matters far more than we often admit."

Ashish Sangle, Co-founder and COO, YOSO Media, added:

"While podcasting may seem crowded, we strongly believe that long-form content still builds trust when done with clarity and intent. Partnering with SUGAR Cosmetics on Sugarquoted allows us to combine our experience in building content-led platforms with SUGAR's deep understanding of the Indian beauty consumer. This is not just another podcast - it's a meaningful step towards elevating beauty education in India."

Season 1 of Sugarquoted comprises 10 episodes, releasing every Friday across all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify Podcasts. Viewers can simply search for Sugarquoted to tune in.

About SUGAR Cosmetics

Co-founded by Vineeta Singh and Kaushik Mukherjee in 2015, SUGAR Cosmetics has grown into one of India's leading premium beauty brands over the past decade. Built for bold, independent women who refuse to be stereotyped, SUGAR offers a cruelty-free range across Lips, Eyes, Face, Nails and Skin categories that are crafted in state-of-the-art facilities across India, Germany, Italy and Korea. With a presence in 40,000+ retail outlets across 550+ cities, SUGAR has become a cult favourite among Gen Z and millennials. Backed by the passion of millions of beauty enthusiasts and the faith of marquee investors, the brand is committed to creating products that are a perfect match for every Indian skin tone. For more information, visit www.sugarcosmetics.com.

About YOSO Media

YOSO Media is a content and storytelling studio specialising in podcast production, personal branding, and content-led growth for founders and brands. Over the past three years, YOSO Media has worked closely with entrepreneurs, leaders and organisations to help them build credibility and trust through long-form content, particularly podcasts and founder-led media platforms. By combining strategic narrative design with consistent distribution, YOSO Media enables founders and brands to turn content into a meaningful growth lever - strengthening audience connection, brand recall and long-term community engagement. For more information, visit www.yosomedia.in.

