New Delhi [India], October 27: India's growing software and geospatial intelligence company Suhora Technologies announces partnership with Finland based ICEYE, a global leader in synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) technology. This partnership is one of the largest SAR deals in Asia.

Suhora specializes in offering integrative, real time, actionable solutions by integrating Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Optical and Thermal data to provide Day and night, all-weather continuous monitoring. Suhora is focused on innovations in spatial science, earth data and artificial intelligence to provide solutions for several industry sectors such as defense, agriculture, environment and infrastructure.

The partnership empowers Suhora to access ICEYE's high-quality satellite imagery of any location on the planet which plays an important role in providing Suhora's users with advanced monitoring and analytical geospatial solutions. ICEYE owns and operates the world's largest SAR satellite constellation, having launched more than two dozen satellites into low earth orbit. The constellation is designed to provide customers with reliable and frequent high-resolution imagery collections, enabling rapid detection and tracking of changes on the Earth's surface, regardless of time of day, or weather conditions. This capability is vital for situational awareness and timely decision-making in diverse sectors, such as, insurance, national security, natural catastrophe response and recovery, humanitarian relief and climate change monitoring.

Amit Kumar, COO and Co-Founder of Suhora, said, "Our expertise in working with SAR data enables us to create tailored services and solutions for different users across various organizations. SAR data has multiple use cases in several verticals. Our ability to work and derive utilities from SAR data will bring us to the forefront of geospatial technology. Our goal is to leverage the full potential of geospatial data to solve problems surrounding Earth and make our planet safe and sustainable for people."

Rupesh Kumar, CTO and Co-Founder of Suhora, said, "SAR data is very valuable source of information today we can extract the insight multifold when we combine AI and ML capabilities to it. Our exclusive learning algorithms and ICEYE Data can be the fusion of cutting-edge technology with intelligent analysis, unveiling a world of insights from the invisible spectrum. I would like to mention the famous quote. "You can have the data without information, but you can't have information without data"."

Rafal Modrzewski, CEO and Co-Founder of ICEYE, said, "Our technology goes beyond mere data collection; for us it's about offering our customers actionable insights and elevating situational awareness. We are steadfast in our mission to provide unparalleled data of the highest quality and highest resolution to address these critical requirements for better decision making."

ICEYE delivers unmatched persistent monitoring capabilities for any location on Earth. Owning the world's largest synthetic-aperture radar satellite constellation, the company enables objective, data-driven decisions for its customers in sectors such as insurance, natural catastrophe response and recovery, security, maritime monitoring and finance. ICEYE's data can be collected day or night, and even through cloud cover.

