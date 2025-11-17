VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 17: Sukarya, a women-led and women-centric organization dedicated to empowering women, children, and adolescents in underprivileged communities, organized a Certification Ceremony to mark the successful completion of the first phase of its Gender Equality Program, supported by OakNorth under its CSR initiative.

Also Read | AI Tools and Advanced Scientific Research To Play Key Role in Ganga Rejuvenation, Says National Mission D-G at 67th NMCG Executive Committee Meeting.

The event was graced by Mr. Varun Tuli from OakNorth, along with Ms. Meera Satpathy, Chairperson of Sukarya, Trustees, team members, and community representatives. Certificates were awarded to adolescent girls who successfully completed three months of intensive training under the program.

Implemented in urban slum communities and government schools in Gurugram, this program empowers adolescent girls aged 10-19 to challenge gender norms, make informed decisions, and become change agents within their communities. Through customized curriculum-based training, certification, and peer-led initiatives, it builds confidence, awareness, and leadership among girls.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Lithuania FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NED vs LTU Football Match in IST.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Varun Tuli said, "Empowering adolescent girls with knowledge and confidence is key to creating a more equitable society. OakNorth is proud to support Sukarya in building this strong foundation for change."

Ms. Meera Satpathy, Chairperson of Sukarya, shared, "Investing in girls is investing in generations. When one girl learns, she lifts her family, her community, and the world around her."

The certification marks a significant milestone in the program's journey, and Sukarya aims to continue its engagement with new cohorts of girls in Gurugram and beyond, with continued support from OakNorth.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)