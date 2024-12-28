NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28: Sundream Group has announced the opening of a massive McDonald's outlet in its Anthurium project, the city's first Digital Office Space, located in Sector 73, Noida. Spanning an expansive 9,000 sq. ft., the new McDonald's restaurant aims to redefine the dining experience in the area by catering to professionals and residents alike.

Anthurium's McDonald's outlet is designed to provide a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, perfect for both quick breaks and leisurely meals. The restaurant features ample seating, modern amenities, and a strong focus on accessibility, ensuring a top-notch experience for visitors, whether they are busy professionals or families out for a meal.

"We are thrilled to introduce McDonald's at Anthurium as part of our commitment to enhancing the dining experience in this landmark project," said Harsh Gupta, CEO of Sundream Group. "The launch of this outlet underscores our dedication to offering world-class amenities at Anthurium--a project that merges cutting-edge office spaces with premier retail offerings. Its strategic location and connectivity align perfectly with Noida's growing commercial and lifestyle potential."

Anthurium stands as an architectural marvel, featuring sustainable design and exceptional connectivity to Noida, Greater Noida, and Delhi. The project spans over 9 lakh sq. ft. and is distinguished by its unparalleled visibility and accessibility. With a captive audience of over 25,000 professionals, Anthurium provides a steady flow of high-net-worth customers, making it an ideal location for retail and business ventures.

Sundream Group is a forward-thinking leader in the real estate industry, recognized for its commitment to innovation, excellence, and sustainability. The group boasts a diverse portfolio that includes IT Parks, Commercial Spaces, Malls, Group Housing, and Farm Estates. Sundream Group is transforming the real estate landscape with cutting-edge designs and advanced technologies.

