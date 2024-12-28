Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, has made a decent start at the Indian box office, with its third day collections inching closer to the INR 20 crore mark. According to early estimates, as shared by Sacnilk, the film earned INR 3.65 crore on its first Friday, December 27, bringing the total to INR 19.65 crore. Directed by Kalees, Baby John is an action thriller and a remake of the 2016 Tamil hit Theri directed by Atlee. ‘Baby John’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan’s Action Thriller Opens With INR 11.25 Crore.

Baby John had a strong opening on the day of its theatrical release, December 25, earning INR 11.25 crore, followed by a decline on the second day with INR 4.75 crore. The film starring Varun Dhawan in the title role, alongside Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles, opened to mixed response from the audience. ‘Baby John’ Movie Review: Varun Dhawan’s Swing at ‘Thalapathy’ Swagger Misses the Mark by Miles!

‘Baby John’ Movie Collections

While Baby John is still in the early days of its run, its box office collection is expected to continue performing well over the weekend. The film is produced under the banners of Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios, Vipin Agnihotri Films and A for Apple Studios.

