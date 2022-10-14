New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/SRV): Super Galaxy Sports League is all set to launch the 'Earth Care World Series'. The unique series will feature popular retired players and future superstars as well. The matches with legendary players will also have a separate section for female and upcoming young superstars.

The unique league is unique consists of planned awareness campaigns and activities to promote messages on the globally impacting climate change. "This is where the league becomes different from the existing models. We want to use the power of cricket's high viewership to do something good. And right now, we need to talk about and write about climate change before it's too late," said Sachin Salunkhe, the brain behind the series. He, his wife, Shweta Salunkhe, and experts including Sunil Nikhar, Karunanidhi Dalmia, Shailendra Gaikwad, and Deepak Barge have worked relentlessly on the league concept and are now ready to bring it on the floors.

To break it down further, the league will have multiple categories which will include legends, female cricket stars, and under-19 superstars. The matches will be streamed live to global audiences on OTT platforms, television channels, and Radio. Players in each game will promote a message on climate change, water conservation, soil conservation, etc. These players will also be asked to do activities that promote recycling, upcycling, and reusing products.

This is also a good platform for companies making eco-friendly products to advertise and reach a wider audience. The series, which is planned to launch soon, has its trials beginning in January 2023. "This is a big step for us to create a league that will become popular all over the world. We hope to bring in famous and talented players and also hunt for the future superstars" says Shailendra Gaikwad.

The series is one-of-a-kind, and the best part is that it promotes female and under-19 players from the grassroots. "Why not have a league for female players? We, as a company, believe this league could be a superb platform for female cricketers and under-19 players to showcase their talent," says Shweta Salunkhe.

The league, creating curiosity and excitement amongst cricket fans, will soon be coming out with more details on players, matches, and its action on spreading awareness of climate change!

For more information, visit - http://www.supergalaxysport.com/

To know more, visit - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT1a--mLyNZApj9gr_bbdhw

