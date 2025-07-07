PNN

New Delhi [India], July 7: India's marquee motorsport league returns this August with 5 high-octane rounds. The Indian Racing Festival (IRF), India's premier city-based motorsport league, has just entered a thrilling new chapter as Kannada megastar Kichcha Sudeepa officially acquires the Bengaluru franchise and launches his racing team: Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru (KKB).

This landmark move is more than a business decision -- it's a defining cultural crossover between the silver screen and the speed track, bringing with it the energy and influence of one of South India's most celebrated stars into the high-stakes world of motorsport. A commanding presence on screen, Sudeep now shifts gears to make his mark as an owner, visionary, and sporting ambassador, driving a new era of racing from Karnataka to the national stage.

The Indian Racing Festival 2025 kicks off this August, with franchise teams from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Goa and more battling it out across thrilling street circuits and world-class tracks. Blending fierce competition with high-impact entertainment, the league positions itself as India's first true sports-entertainment spectacle. This season is poised to be the boldest yet -- with an emphasis on regional fanbases, celebrity involvement, and platform-building for homegrown talent.

Known for his charismatic performances, iconic dialogues, and a massive pan-India fanbase, Kichcha Sudeepa has long been one of Indian cinema's most respected and influential figures. With films that have broken records and transcended languages, he is not just a movie star -- he is a symbol of Karnataka's cultural strength and storytelling legacy.

His entry infuses the Indian Racing Festival with star power, emotional depth, and a cultural identity that resonates far beyond the track.

"This is not just another team," said Sudeep.

"It's an emotion. Racing, like cinema, is pure adrenaline. It's about timing, control, instinct -- and above all, heart. Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru is my tribute to the spirit of this city, its talent, its grit, and its youth.

Motorsport is ready for its mainstream moment in India -- and I'm here to fuel that fire from the South."

KKB: A Movement Born in Bengaluru, Driven by Stardom, Built for Speed

The synergy is undeniable: cinema creates stars; racing builds heroes. And with KKB, the two worlds collide to inspire a new generation of fans.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman & MD of RPPL, said: "The entry of a superstar like Sudeep into IRF is a game-changer. His name carries legacy, pride, and influence that few can match. With KKB, we now have a team that represents the soul of the South -- grounded, ambitious, and unapologetically passionate. This is what motorsport in India needs."

Cinema x Racing: A New Era of Sporting Entertainment

The Indian Racing Festival 2025 will feature city-based teams from Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Goa, and more -- competing on thrilling street circuits and world-class tracks. With gender-balanced driver lineups, celebrity ownership, and national broadcast reach, IRF is redefining what motorsport can mean in India.

A Look at IRF's Twin Engines:

Indian Racing League (IRL) - India's first city-based, gender-neutral motorsport championship.

FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC) - A globally sanctioned series offering Indian drivers a path to international racing careers.

Kichcha Sudeepa joins an elite lineup of celebrity owners, including John Abraham (Goa), Sourav Ganguly (Kolkata), Naga Chaitanya (Hyderabad) and Arjun Kapoor (Delhi) -- each contributing their unique influence to turn IRF into a dynamic blend of competition, entertainment, and cultural identity.

