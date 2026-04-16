NMN and NAD+: The New Frontier in Healthy Ageing for Indian Women

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 16: Surishi Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., a pioneering women's healthcare company headquartered in New Delhi, is taking a bold step forward bringing the emerging science of cellular longevity directly into the conversation around women's health in India. As the global medical community increasingly recognises NAD+ (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide) depletion as a root cause of accelerated ageing in women, Surishi Pharmaceuticals is championing the science of NMN supplementation and mitochondrial health as essential pillars of preventive women's care not a decade from now, but today.

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The Invisible Crisis: How Women's Cells Age Faster

Ageing is not a single event it is a cascade of cellular changes that begins silently, years before any visible symptom appears. For women, this cascade is steeper, faster, and more complex than it is for men. The primary reason is biology: the hormonal demands of menstruation, pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and perimenopause place a sustained burden on women's mitochondria the energy-producing engines of every cell.

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Central to this process is NAD+ a coenzyme present in every living cell, responsible for converting nutrients into energy, repairing damaged DNA, and regulating the proteins that govern cellular health and inflammation. Scientific research now shows that NAD+ levels in women can decline by up to 50% between the ages of 35 and 60. This decline is not merely a marker of ageing it is an active driver of fatigue, hormonal disruption, reduced reproductive health, cognitive fog, and increased vulnerability to chronic disease.

Yet despite this well-documented science, the conversation around NAD+ depletion and NMN supplementation has been almost entirely absent from Indian women's healthcare. Surishi Pharmaceuticals is committed to changing that.

"Indian women are managing careers, families, and health often simultaneously. Their biology demands more from their cells every single day. Longevity science is not a western luxury. It is a healthcare right that every Indian woman deserves access to." -- Surishi Pharmaceuticals

NMN and the NAD+ Pathway: What the Science Says

NMN Beta-Nicotinamide Mononucleotide is a naturally occurring molecule and the most direct precursor to NAD+ in the human body. When NMN is absorbed, it is rapidly converted into NAD+ within cells, replenishing the reserves that decline with age, stress, and hormonal changes.

The science around NMN has accelerated significantly over the past decade. Research from Harvard Medical School, the University of Washington, and multiple peer-reviewed journals has established NMN's role in:

- Cellular Energy- Restoring mitochondrial function and cellular energy production

- Sirtuin Activation- Activating sirtuin proteins (SIRT1, SIRT3) associated with DNA repair and healthy gene expression

- Metabolic Health- Supporting metabolic regulation and insulin sensitivity particularly relevant in PCOS and hormonal imbalance

- Anti-Inflammation- Reducing markers of inflammation that accelerate biological ageing in women

- Reproductive Longevity- Supporting ovarian function and reproductive longevity by protecting oocyte mitochondrial health

Complementing NMN's role, Trans-Resveratrol and Trans-Pterostilbene polyphenols found in nature and now validated through clinical research further amplify the NAD+ pathway by activating SIRT1 sirtuins and providing superior bioavailable antioxidant protection at the cellular level. EGCG (Epigallocatechin Gallate), derived from green tea, adds a layer of mitochondrial protection that reduces oxidative damage one of the primary mechanisms through which women's cells age prematurely.

Surishi's Longevity Vision: Healthy Ageing as Women's Healthcare

For Surishi Pharmaceuticals, longevity is not about living longer it is about living better. The company's approach to women's longevity healthcare is built on a simple but powerful conviction: that the same cellular mechanisms driving premature ageing in women are the ones underlying the most common and most under-treated women's health conditions in India.

Surishi draws a direct line between NAD+ depletion and the following conditions that affect millions of Indian women:

- PCOS and PCOD - Mitochondrial dysfunction and insulin resistance, both driven by NAD+ decline, are increasingly recognised as central to PCOS pathology

- Infertility - Oocyte (egg) quality is directly linked to mitochondrial energy levels; declining NAD+ accelerates egg quality deterioration

- Postpartum Fatigue and Recovery -The biological demands of pregnancy and delivery create a significant NAD+ deficit that standard postpartum care does not address

- Perimenopausal Decline - Hormonal transition accelerates NAD+ depletion, driving the fatigue, brain fog, and mood disruption commonly dismissed as 'just menopause'

- Bone and Cardiovascular Health - Long-term NAD+ decline is associated with increased risk of osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease in post-menopausal women

By addressing cellular health at its foundation rather than treating each condition in isolation Surishi Pharmaceuticals is building a longevity-first framework for women's healthcare that is both preventive in intention and evidence-based in approach.

"When we address a woman's cellular health, we are not treating one condition we are protecting her from ten. That is the promise of longevity medicine, and that is the standard Surishi Pharmaceuticals is committed to." -- Surishi Pharmaceuticals

The Surishi Difference: Comprehensive Antioxidant Science

Surishi Pharmaceuticals' commitment to longevity science is reflected across its product philosophy which combines mitochondrial support through the NMN-NAD+ pathway with comprehensive antioxidant protection. The company recognises that healthy ageing for women requires more than one mechanism of action.

Alongside the science of NMN and NAD+ replenishment, Surishi's longevity approach incorporates CoQ10 for mitochondrial energy production, Astaxanthin one of nature's most potent antioxidants with 6,000 times the antioxidant strength of Vitamin C Omega-3 Fatty Acids for cardiovascular and neurological longevity, Lycopene and Vitamin E for cellular membrane protection, and Selenium and Zinc for immune resilience and oxidative defence.

This multi-pathway approach reflects the company's scientific conviction that women's cellular health cannot be addressed through a single ingredient but requires a coordinated, evidence-backed protocol that mirrors the complexity of women's biology.

Surishi Academic Council: The Science Behind the Innovation

Every formulation and every healthcare initiative at Surishi Pharmaceuticals is guided by the Surishi Academic Council, the company's institutional framework for ensuring that research, clinical evidence, and medical education remain at the heart of everything it does.

The Council's role in advancing the longevity agenda is twofold: first, to ensure that Surishi's formulations remain aligned with the latest global developments in NMN research, mitochondrial medicine, and women's longevity science; and second, to educate healthcare professionals across India about the clinical relevance of NAD+ biology in their everyday practice of women's medicine.

This commitment to science-first innovation is what sets Surishi Pharmaceuticals apart not just as a healthcare company, but as a genuine partner to the physicians and patients who depend on it.

A Call to Action: Making Longevity Healthcare Accessible in India

India is home to over 350 million women between the ages of 25 and 60 the exact demographic most vulnerable to NAD+ depletion and its downstream health consequences. Yet preventive healthcare and healthy ageing interventions remain concentrated in metro cities and largely out of reach for the vast majority of Indian women.

Surishi Pharmaceuticals is committed to bridging this gap. With a national presence across India and an international office in Munich, Germany, the company brings global longevity science to the local healthcare conversation and is determined to make evidence-based, preventive women's healthcare available, affordable, and accessible beyond the boundaries of Tier 1 cities.

The message from Surishi Pharmaceuticals is clear: healthy ageing for women is not a niche concern it is a national healthcare priority. And the science to support it is ready.

"Every woman deserves to age with energy, clarity, and strength. Surishi Pharmaceuticals is here to make that science a reality for every woman, in every city, at every stage of life."

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