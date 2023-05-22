Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 (ANI): Leading renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon Group on Monday announced that it bagged a significantly large order for its 3 MW series of wind turbines from Serentica Renewables. However, the company hasn't ascertain the value of the order.

Serentica Renewables is an end-to-end energy management solution company enabling large-scale energy-intensive industries to make a clean energy transition. The company is focused on industrial decarbonisation, by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial and industrial segment.

According to a statement shared with stock exchanges, Suzlon said it would install 68 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each for Serentica's 204 MW wind power project coming up at Koppal in Karnataka. The project is expected to commission by early 2024, it added.

This is the fifth order for the Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month and as part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "We are delighted to partner with corporate India as it ramps up its energy transition journey aided by a highly conducive policy environment. This order from industrial decarbonisation player, Serentica Renewables is a testament of India Inc's commitment to our nation's net-zero ambitions."

Girish Tanti said the Suzlon 3 MW series is the next stage of evolution of their proven technology, customised for the Indian wind regime.

"This technology platform will play a critical role in accelerating the pace of wind energy installations in India to power the sustainable growth of the country," he added.

Pratik Agarwal, Director, Serentica Renewables, said: "This partnership with Suzlon for our renewable energy project in Karnataka represents a milestone in our industrial decarbonisation journey."

He said clean energy generated by this wind park would play a massive role in providing reliable and quality green power to our industrial customers, while contributing greatly to India's energy transition goal of 500GW by 2030.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "We are happy to announce our first order from Serentica Renewables. This order demonstrates the trust that our customers have not just in Suzlon and its expertise but also in our 3 MW series of products. This is a significant order for us and the fact that the electricity-generated will be used to power India's industrial powerhouses makes it even more special..." (ANI)

